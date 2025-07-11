Master Naturalist Program invites adults to deepen environmental knowledge

Adults are invited to take their love of nature to the next level by joining the upcoming Illinois Extension Master Naturalist training class.

In nine sessions over 12 weeks, participants will explore several topics through engaging, hands-on workshops. Study subjects will include botany, herpetology, prairies, forests, ornithology, soils, water systems and more.

Training will begin Aug. 2 and conclude Oct. 4. Classes will be held in different locations throughout Carroll, Lee and Whiteside counties. Cost for the full training is $225 and includes the Illinois Master Naturalist Manual, an in-depth guide to Illinois’ natural environment written by experts in their fields; program supplies; guest speakers; and hands-on experiences with area nature specialists.

Select individual workshops in the series will be open to the public.

Contact Molly Johnson at 815-632-3611 or msedig@illinois.edu for more information or to inquire about a need-based training fee discount. Register online at go.illinois.edu/MNTraining2025.