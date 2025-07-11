Beier’s Bread author will sign books at Dixon bookstore July 12

Beier's Bread is the subject of a new book written by George John Beier about the family run bakery founded by his ancestors. (Photo provided by George John Beier)

Books on First will host a special book-signing event with George John Beier, author of “Baked Fine Since ’69,” on Saturday, July 12, at Books on First, 209 W. First St., Dixon.

The two sessions will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Whether you already own a copy of “Baked Fine Since ’69″ or are looking to purchase one, this is a unique opportunity to meet the author and have your book personally signed.

Beier also will be available to discuss the history and evolution of Beier’s Bread, a beloved name in baking that grew steadily over the course of its 93-year legacy.

This event promises to be both insightful and personal, offering attendees a behind-the-scenes look at the story and the family and people who inspired it.

For more information, call Books on First at 815-285-2665 or visit booksonfirst.com.