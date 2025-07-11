North Carolina man identified in fatal skydiving accident near Rochelle

A 40-year-old North Carolina man has been identified as the individual who died in a skydiving incident near Rochelle on July 9.

Brandon M. Schmidt, of North Topsail Beach, North Carolina, was found with “significant injuries” after the accident, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a Friday news release.

Ogle County deputies responded to a report of a skydiving incident involving an uncontrolled descent about 6:50 p.m. July 9 in the area of 8887 S. Route 251, Rochelle.

Upon arrival, deputies found Schmidt in the parking lot of the facility, suffering from significant injuries, Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said.

Schmidt was taken to Rochelle Community Hospital by the Rochelle Fire Department, where he was later pronounced dead.

A second skydiver involved in the incident was found at Koritz Field – Rochelle Municipal Airport and also was taken to Rochelle Community Hospital with minor injuries, VanVickle said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the two skydivers collided in midair, resulting in canopy collapses for both individuals. Reserve parachutes were deployed, but the collision led to the uncontrolled descent of one skydiver, the sheriff said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with federal authorities.