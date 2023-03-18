The 2022-23 SVM Girls Basketball All-Area Team

FIRST TEAM
Harvest Day, Dixon sr. F – Averaged 12.5 points (8th in area), 8.0 rebounds (5th in area) & 2.5 assists (12th in area) per game as a first-team all-Big Northern Conference pick
Ella Govig, Dixon sr. F – Averaged 13.1 points (6th in area) & 7.1 rebounds (8th in area) per game as a first-team all-Big Northern Conference pick
Jess Johns, Newman jr. F – Averaged 12.9 points (7th in area), 14.7 rebounds (led area), 1.0 assist & 1.6 steals per game as a first-team all-Three Rivers East pick
Lindee Poper, Polo sr. C – Averaged 13.5 points (5th in area), 9.2 rebounds (4th in area) & 3.2 blocks (2nd in area) per game as the NUIC South MVP; she was also special mention IBCA all-state
Shelby Veltrop, Morrison sr. F/C – Averaged 19.0 points (led area), 11.3 rebounds (2nd in area), 3.2 assists (tied for 4th in area), 1.3 steals & 3.8 blocks (led area) per game as a unanimous all-Three Rivers West pick; she was also second-team IBCA all-state & honorable mention AP all-state
SECOND TEAM
Claire Bickett, Rock Falls jr. F – Averaged 8.9 points (19th in area), 6.7 rebounds (9th in area), 1.8 assists & 1.3 steals per game as a first-team all-Big Nothern Conference pick
Taylor Jahn, AFC jr. G – Averaged 11.5 points (10th in area), 4.3 rebounds & 3.4 steals (3rd in area) per game as a first-team all-NUIC South pick
Camrynn Jones, Polo fr. G – Averaged 11.6 points (9th in area), 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists (tied for 6th in area) & 1.8 steals (tied for 20th in area) per game as a unanimous all-NUIC South pick
Hadley Lutz, Oregon sr. G – Averaged 13.9 points (3rd in area), 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists & 2.9 steals (tied for 6th in area) per game as a second-team all-Big Northern Conference pick
Camryn Veltrop, Morrison so. F/C – Averaged 15.0 points (2nd in area), 10.4 rebounds (3rd in area), 2.3 assists (14th in area), 1.4 steals & 3.1 blocks (3rd) per game as a unanimous all-Three Rivers West pick; she was also special mention IBCA all-state
THIRD TEAM
Kennedy Buck, Erie-Prophetstown jr. G – Averaged 10.0 points (tied for 14th in area), 5.9 rebounds (20th in area), 2.7 assists (9th in area), 1.9 steals (tied for 18th in area) & 1.0 blocks (8th in area) per game as a second-team all-Three Rivers West pick
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. G – Averaged 7.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists (tied for 11th in area) & 3.5 steals (2nd in area) per game as a second-team all-Big Northern Conference pick
Elly Jones, Amboy jr. G – Averaged 9.0 points (18th in area), 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists (tied for 6th in area) & 2.9 steals (tied for 6th in area) per game as a first-team all-NUIC South pick; she was also special mention IBCA all-state
Sarah Kempel, Eastland sr. F – Averaged 10.6 points (tied for 11th in area), 6.3 rebounds (15th in area) & 1.8 steals (tied for 20th in area) per game as a unanimous all-NUIC South pick
Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. G – Averaged 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds & 1.3 steals per game as an honorable mention all-Western Big 6 pick
HONORABLE MENTION
Amboy – Maeve Larson, Courtney Ortgiesen, Addison Pertell, Tyrah Vaessen
AFC – Brianna Gonnerman, Alexis Schwarz
Bureau Valley – Lynzie Cady, Taylor Neuhalfen, Kate Salisbury, Kate Stoller
Dixon – Katie Drew, Abby Knipple, Kait Knipple, Jessie Pitman, Hannah Steinmeyer
Eastland – Quinc Haverland, Paige Joiner
Erie-Prophetstown – Hannah Huisman, Olivia Purvis, Reagan Sibley
Forreston – Brooke Boettner, Rylee Broshous, Hailey Greenfield, Jenna Greenfield
Milledgeville – Lilianna Smith, Olivia Schurman, Marissa Sturrup
Morrison – Jordan Eads, Diana Robbins
Newman – Madison Duhon, Lucy Oetting, Helen Papoccia
Oregon – Mariah Drake
Polo – Madison Glawe, Courtney Grobe, Sydnei Rahn, Bekah Zeigler
Rock Falls – Rylee Johnson, Emily Lego, Taylor Reyna, Jacee Sigel, Katie Thatcher
Sterling – Delali Amankwa, Madison Austin, Kathryn Rowzee, Olivia Turner
West Carroll – Kendal Asay, Abbey Skiles
2022-23 Final Stats Leaderboard
Points per game
Shelby Veltrop, Morrison sr. 19.0
Camryn Veltrop, Morrison so. 15.0
Hadley Lutz, Oregon sr. 13.9
Kate Salisbury, Bureau Valley jr. 13.8
Lindee Poper, Polo sr. 13.5
Ella Govig, Dixon sr. 13.1
Jess Johns, Newman jr. 12.9
Harvest Day, Dixon sr. 12.5
Camrynn Jones, Polo fr. 11.6
Taylor Jahn, AFC jr. 11.5
Sarah Kempel, Eastland sr. 10.6
Addison Pertell, Amboy so. 10.6
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. 10.1
Kennedy Buck, Erie-P’town jr. 10.0
Diana Robbins, Morrison sr. 10.0
Kate Stoller, Bureau Valley jr. 9.8
Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. 9.6
Elly Jones, Amboy jr. 9.0
Claire Bickett, Rock Falls jr. 8.9
Madison Duhon, Newman jr. 8.4
Paige Joiner, Eastland sr. 8.4
Brianna Gonnerman, AFC jr. 8.1
Maeve Larson, Amboy jr. 8.0
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. 7.8
Olivia Schurman, Milledgeville jr. 7.8
Quinc Haverland, Eastland sr. 7.3
Emily Lego, Rock Falls sr. 7.3
Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. 7.1
Alexis Schwarz, AFC jr. 7.1
Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 7.0
Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 7.0
Kathryn Rowzee, Sterling sr. 7.0
Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls jr. 6.9
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. 6.8
Mariah Drake, Oregon sr. 6.7
Taylor Neuhalfen, Bureau Valley so. 6.6
Courtney Grobe, Polo jr. 6.4
Olivia Turner, Sterling sr. 6.2
Kait Knipple, Dixon sr. 6.1
Jacee Sigel, Rock Falls sr. 6.0
Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. 5.8
Lilianna Smith, Milledgeville sr. 5.7
Lynzie Cady, Bureau Valley jr. 5.6
Hannah Steinmeyer, Dixon sr. 5.5
Madison Austin, Sterling so. 5.3
Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. 5.3
Ericka Alexander, Forreston so. 5.1
Olivia Purvis, Erie-P’town jr. 5.0
Courtney Ortgiesen, Amboy sr. 4.8
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 4.8
Trixie Carroll, Eastland fr. 4.4
Keeli Larson, Forreston jr. 4.4
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. 4.2
Abby Knipple, Dixon sr. 4.1
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. 3.9
Delali Amankwa, Sterling so. 3.8
Lily Mullen, Eastland jr. 3.8
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. 3.7
Hannah Huisman, Erie-P’town jr. 3.5
Reagan Sibley, Erie-P’town jr. 3.5
Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. 3.1
Mallory Misiewicz, Eastland sr. 3.1
Rebounds per game
Jess Johns, Newman jr. 14.7
Shelby Veltrop, Morrison sr. 11.3
Camryn Veltrop, Morrison so. 10.4
Lindee Poper, Polo sr. 9.2
Harvest Day, Dixon sr. 8.0
Courtney Ortgiesen, Amboy sr. 7.8
Quinc Haverland, Eastland sr. 7.3
Ella Govig, Dixon sr. 7.1
Claire Bickett, Rock Falls jr. 6.7
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. 6.6
Madison Austin, Sterling so. 6.5
Keeli Larson, Forreston jr. 6.5
Maeve Larson, Amboy jr. 6.5
Diana Robbins, Morrison sr. 6.4
Sarah Kempel, Eastland sr. 6.3
Emily Lego, Rock Falls sr. 6.2
Alexis Schwarz, AFC jr. 6.2
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. 6.1
Alaina Wasilewski, Bureau Valley sr. 6.1
Kennedy Buck, Erie-P’town jr. 5.9
Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. 5.4
Brianna Gonnerman, AFC jr. 5.4
Hannah Steinmeyer, Dixon sr. 5.2
Hadley Lutz, Oregon sr. 5.0
Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls jr. 5.0
Kate Salisbury, Bureau Valley jr. 5.0
Mariah Drake, Oregon sr. 4.8
Kate Stoller, Bureau Valley jr. 4.8
Teagan Champley, Oregon jr. 4.6
Lilianna Smith, Milledgeville sr. 4.5
Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. 4.4
Olivia Schurman, Milledgeville jr. 4.4
Taylor Jahn, AFC jr. 4.3
Reagan Sibley, Erie-P’town jr. 4.3
Rylee Johnson, Rock Falls sr. 4.2
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. 4.1
Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. 4.1
Taylor Neuhalfen, Bureau Valley so. 4.0
Autum Pritchard, Forreston jr. 3.8
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 3.8
Katelyn Bowers, Oregon sr. 3.7
Lynzie Cady, Bureau Valley jr. 3.7
Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 3.7
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. 3.6
Kirra Gibson, Sterling jr. 3.6
Elly Jones, Amboy jr. 3.6
Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. 3.6
Ava Hackman, Oregon sr. 3.5
Bekah Zeigler, Polo sr. 3.5
Delali Amankwa, Sterling so. 3.4
Courtney Grobe, Polo jr. 3.4
Addison Pertell, Amboy so. 3.4
Madison Glawe, Polo jr. 3.3
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. 3.3
Hannah Huisman, Erie-P’town jr. 3.3
Kathryn Rowzee, Sterling sr. 3.3
Olivia Turner, Sterling sr. 3.3
Paige Joiner, Eastland sr. 3.2
Ericka Alexander, Forreston so. 3.1
Camrynn Jones, Polo fr. 3.1
Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. 2.8
Emily Sachs, Amboy so. 2.8
Trixie Carroll, Eastland fr. 2.7
Abby Knipple, Dixon sr. 2.7
Brinley Hackbarth, Milledgeville fr. 2.6
Kylee Jensen, Milledgeville jr. 2.6
Lily Mullen, Eastland jr. 2.6
Addie Janssen, Milledgeville fr. 2.5
Kait Knipple, Dixon sr. 2.5
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 2.5
Sarah Eckardt, Oregon fr. 2.4
Ryley Egan, Bureau Valley jr. 2.4
Mya Engelkes, Oregon jr. 2.4
Olivia Purvis, Erie-P’town jr. 2.4
Jaiden Schneiderman, Forreston so. 2.4
Madison Duhon, Newman jr. 2.2
Maggie Rowzee, Sterling jr. 2.2
Jenica Stoner, Eastland jr. 2.2
Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley so. 2.1
Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 2.0
Kiera Karlson, Amboy fr. 2.0
Assists per game
Diana Robbins, Morrison sr. 4.2
Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. 4.0
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. 3.6
Paige Joiner, Eastland sr. 3.2
Shelby Veltrop, Morrison sr. 3.2
Camrynn Jones, Polo fr. 3.1
Elly Jones, Amboy jr. 3.1
Abby Knipple, Dixon sr. 3.1
Kennedy Buck, Erie-P’town jr. 2.7
Delali Amankwa, Sterling so. 2.6
BayLeigh Brewer, Morrison sr. 2.5
Harvest Day, Dixon sr. 2.5
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. 2.5
Camryn Veltrop, Morrison so. 2.3
Courtney Grobe, Polo jr. 2.2
Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 2.1
Jacee Sigel, Rock Falls sr. 2.1
Addison Pertell, Amboy so. 1.9
Claire Bickett, Rock Falls jr. 1.8
Katelyn Bowers, Oregon sr. 1.7
Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 1.7
Hadley Lutz, Oregon sr. 1.7
Jenica Stoner, Eastland jr. 1.7
Mariah Drake, Oregon sr. 1.6
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. 1.6
Madison Duhon, Newman jr. 1.5
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. 1.5
Courtney Ortgiesen, Amboy sr. 1.5
Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. 1.5
Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls jr. 1.5
Kate Stoller, Bureau Valley jr. 1.5
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 1.5
Emery Brewer, Morrison jr. 1.4
Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley so. 1.4
Lily Mullen, Eastland jr. 1.4
Olivia Purvis, Erie-P’town jr. 1.4
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 1.3
Madison Glawe, Polo jr. 1.2
Taylor Neuhalfen, Bureau Valley so. 1.2
Kate Salisbury, Bureau Valley jr. 1.2
Bekah Zeigler, Polo sr. 1.2
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. 1.1
Quinc Haverland, Eastland sr. 1.1
Alaina Wasilewski, Bureau Valley sr. 1.1
Lynzie Cady, Bureau Valley jr. 1.0
Jess Johns, Newman jr. 1.0
Keeli Larson, Forreston jr. 1.0
Loren Meiners, Milledgeville fr. 1.0
Mallory Misiewicz, Eastland sr. 1.0
Steals per game
Brooke Boettner, Forreston sr. 4.5
Brooke Howard, Rock Falls sr. 3.5
Taylor Jahn, AFC jr. 3.4
Paige Joiner, Eastland sr. 3.0
Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy so. 3.0
Elly Jones, Amboy jr. 2.9
Hadley Lutz, Oregon sr. 2.9
Rylee Broshous, Forreston sr. 2.8
Mariah Drake, Oregon sr. 2.7
Lucy Oetting, Newman fr. 2.6
Marissa Sturrup, Milledgeville sr. 2.3
Jordan Eads, Morrison jr. 2.1
Addison Pertell, Amboy so. 2.1
Kate Stoller, Bureau Valley jr. 2.1
Lynzie Cady, Bureau Valley jr. 2.0
Courtney Ortgiesen, Amboy sr. 2.0
Kate Salisbury, Bureau Valley jr. 2.0
Kennedy Buck, Erie-P’town jr. 1.9
Maeve Larson, Amboy jr. 1.9
BayLeigh Brewer, Morrison sr. 1.8
Hailey Greenfield, Forreston sr. 1.8
Camrynn Jones, Polo fr. 1.8
Sarah Kempel, Eastland sr. 1.8
Lily Mullen, Eastland jr. 1.8
Taylor Neuhalfen, Bureau Valley so. 1.8
Ericka Alexander, Forreston so. 1.6
Jenna Greenfield, Forreston jr. 1.6
Jess Johns, Newman jr. 1.6
Delali Amankwa, Sterling so. 1.5
Madison Glawe, Polo jr. 1.5
Taylor Reyna, Rock Falls jr. 1.4
Diana Robbins, Morrison sr. 1.4
Katie Thatcher, Rock Falls sr. 1.4
Camryn Veltrop, Morrison so. 1.4
Shelby Veltrop, Morrison sr. 1.4
Claire Bickett, Rock Falls jr. 1.3
Hannah Huisman, Erie-P’town jr. 1.3
Loran Meiners, Milledgeville fr. 1.3
Olivia Melcher, Sterling jr. 1.3
Olivia Turner, Sterling sr. 1.3
Olivia Schurman, Milledgeville jr. 1.2
Jacee Sigel, Rock Falls sr. 1.2
Emery Brewer, Morrison jr. 1.1
Ella Dannhorn, Oregon so. 1.1
Madison Duhon, Newman jr. 1.1
Emily Lego, Rock Falls sr. 1.1
Mallory Misiewicz, Eastland sr. 1.1
Sydnei Rahn, Polo jr. 1.1
Kirra Gibson, Sterling jr. 1.0
Lesleigh Maynard, Bureau Valley so. 1.0
Olivia Purvis, Erie-P’town jr. 1.0
Lilianna Smith, Milledgeville sr. 1.0
Blocks per game
Shelby Veltrop, Morrison sr. 3.8
Lindee Poper, Polo sr. 3.2
Camryn Veltrop, Morrison so. 3.1
Emily Lego, Rock Falls sr. 2.3
Brianna Gonnerman, AFC jr. 2.1
Jess Johns, Newman jr. 1.5
Alaina Wasilewski, Bureau Valley sr. 1.1
Kennedy Buck, Erie-P’town jr. 1.0
Lynzie Cady, Bureau Valley jr. 0.9
Keeli Larson, Forreston jr. 0.9
Courtney Ortgeisen, Amboy sr. 0.9