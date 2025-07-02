Polo troupe prepping for ‘Seussification of A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ 

The “actors” Snout, Flute, Bottom. and Quince (Doug Smith, Stephen Ellis, Morgan Ayling, and Rebekah Megill) are startled and surprised by Puck. Kelsey Heslop. (Photo provided by PACT)

POLO – The cast of Polo Area Community Theatre’s The Seussification of A Midsummer Night’s Dream has been working hard to bring this Seussified version of Shakespeare’s beloved comedy to life.

Two mad cap Narrators chronicle the tale of mixed-up lovers as they wander through a forest full of woosh bush tush beasts and fairies dueling with bumballoon swords. This reimagining is how Shakespeare’s magical tale might have played if Dr. Seuss had gotten his hands on it!

Performances will be July 11, 12, and 13 at 7 p.m. in Louise Quick Park on the corner of Mason Street and Franklin Avenue in downtown Polo.

The show is free though donations are appreciated. Concessions and brown bag meals will be available.