Dixon chief: Let’s partner to make Petunia Festival great, keep each other safe

To the people of Dixon: I would like to start by stating what an honor and privilege it is to serve our community and department as the new police chief.

These last few weeks have been humbling and exhilarating at the same time. There are great things happening within our department and our city.

Our mission is simple and clear: “Protect and Serve the City of Dixon.” We pledge to protect all citizens, serve beyond the badge, and partner with the community.

We are a department that will be Selfless, show Empathy, treat everyone with Respect, remain Vigilant, and Empower those we serve (SERVE). We will always be transparent and welcome feedback on how we can do better.

As we approach the celebration of Independence Day, it’s a great reminder to pause and be thankful for the freedom we have. It’s a great reminder that we can have differing views and opinions, but still live, work, and thrive together.

It’s amazing to see all the work that goes into this week’s events, Petunia Festival, Discover Dixon, Ronald Reagan 5K, the kids and family events, the parade and fireworks and much more. It brings us all together and that is what makes our community special. So, we thank all those that make this week happen.

I want to thank our community for the unwavering support you show our department. Every year, our officers dedicate countless hours to supporting our mission during this busy week. Whether it’s ensuring safety at community events, or simply being present and available, their commitment reflects the very best of public service. Your encouragement and appreciation make a real difference, and we’re proud to serve a community that values strong partnerships and shared responsibility.

I would like to ask you for help with a few things this week:

Please be patient with us - our call volume significantly increases this week.

Help us keep an eye out. If you see something that feels off, then please say something and call us.

Help keep a close eye on the younger kids. Every year we have a few calls of lost kids in the carnival.

If you’ve been drinking, call someone for a ride. It helps keep you and others safe on the road.

Remember what we are celebrating, treat everyone with respect, and have fun.

Thank you for partnering with us to make this a great Petunia Festival!

Ryan Bivins is Dixon’s police chief.