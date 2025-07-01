Mt. Morris church donates $2,871 to Let Freedom Ring fireworks

Bruce McKanna, pastor of the Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris, presents a check to Let Freedom Ring Committee Chairman Catherine Higley at the June 13 Jamboree. The final amount of the donation was $2,871, which is 100% of the donations received at the church's food concession that evening. (Photo by Joyce Long)

MT. MORRIS — The skies over Mt. Morris will be brighter July 4 thanks to generous donations received at a concession at the first Jamboree Friday Night Concert of the season.

The Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris gave $2,871 to the Let Freedom Ring Committee to help purchase fireworks for the annual Fourth of July festival. The amount is 100% of the donations received at the church’s food concession on June 13.

The Mt. Morris Jamboree Friday Night Concerts are held each Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. throughout the summer at the bandshell on Kable Square in the downtown. The free concerts offer a variety of genres and draw hundreds of music lovers from all over the area.

EFCMM is located at 102 S. Seminary Ave., Mt. Morris.

Worship services are held each Sunday at 10 a.m. preceded by Sunday School for all ages at 8:30 a.m. Child care is available for children younger than 4 years old.