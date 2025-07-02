Dixon council approves restrictions on allowing minors in bars

An updated amendment to Dixon's liquor code will allow minors in bars but with certain restrictions. The back room at the Mad Water Saloon would allow minors there because it provides access to a restroom and space separate from gaming machines. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – The Dixon City Council approved an amendment to the city liquor code June 23 that restricts the presence of those younger than 21 visiting bars and taverns.

The ordinance bans all individuals younger than 21 from entering and remaining in businesses where the primary function is the sale and on-site consumption of alcohol; but there are some exceptions when it comes to private parties and entertainment spaces, Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss said.

Those who are underage are permitted to attend private parties as long as they’re with a parent or guardian and must leave by 9 p.m., according to the ordinance.

“During hours the licensed premises is open to the public, the private party shall be held in a segregated, self-contained party room without video gaming terminals and with access to immediately adjacent bathroom facilities,” the ordinance reads.

If the establishment is closed to the public for the party, the entire space is allowed to be used.

The amended ordinance passed on a 3-2 vote. Mayor Glen Hughes and Councilman Dennis Considine voted no while council members Mary Oros, Mike Venier and Chris Bishop voted yes.

“A couple of months ago, we amended the ordinance allowing under age to be in the bars with their parents. They were restricted from being in any of the gaming buildings or the slots, but as long as they were with their parents, they were able to come in,” Hughes said at the June 23 meeting. “There were some concerns expressed after that with individuals underage in the bar with their parents. It [the Petunia Festival on July 3 to July 6] just created a little bit more chaos. That complicated the issue a little bit more.

“I’m not totally comfortable that this change is necessary, but I understand some of the concerns and the feelings there.”

Langloss said that another amendment to the ordinance is forthcoming, relating to allowing those younger than 21 in arcade areas.