The 2022-23 SVM Boys Basketball All-Area Team

FIRST TEAM
Lucas Austin, Sterling jr. F – Averaged 16.5 points (8th in area), 7.3 rebounds (tied for 8th in area) & 1.4 assists per game as a second-team all-Western Big 6 pick; he was also third-team IBCA all-state
Baylen Damhoff, Fulton jr. F – Averaged 20.2 points (led area), 9.4 rebounds (3rd in area), 1.4 steals (tied for 19th in area) & 1.6 blocks (2nd in area) per game as the NUIC South MVP; he was also first-team IBCA & second-team AP all-state
Darius Harrington, Dixon so. F – Averaged 13.1 points (13th in area), 7.1 rebounds (ties for 11th in area) & 1.7 assists per game as a first-team all-Big Northern Conference pick
Andre Klaver, Sterling jr. G – Averaged 16.7 points (7th in area), 4.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists (3rd in area) & 1.8 steals (tied for 12th in area) per game as a first-team all-Western Big 6 pick; he was also IBCA second-team & AP honorable mention all-state
Lucas Simpson, Newman jr. F – Averaged 19.9 points (2nd in area), 7.1 rebounds (tied for 11th in area), 1.9 assists (tied for 24th in area) & 4.7 steals (led area) per game as a unanimous all-Three Rivers East pick; he was also AP honorable mention & IBCA special mention all-state
SECOND TEAM
Caleb Naftzger, Erie-Prophetstown sr. F – Averaged 15.1 points (9th in area), 7.0 rebounds (14th in area), 2.3 assists (17th in area) & 1.2 steals per game as a unanimous all-Three Rivers West pick
Ethan Price, Fulton sr. G – Averaged 17.1 points (6th in area), 7.6 rebounds (7th in area), 2.4 assists (tied for 14th in area) & 1.4 steals (tied for 19th in area) per game as a unanimous all-NUIC South pick; he was also IBCA third-team all-state
JP Schilling, Sterling sr. G – Averaged 17.6 points (4th in area), 4.6 rebounds, 5.1 steals (led area) & 2.2 steals (8th in area) per game for 3A regional champion
Levi Schuler, Faith Christian sr. F – Averaged 19.5 points (3rd in area), 9.5 rebounds (2nd in area), 3.5 assists (6th in area) & 2.6 steals (5th in area) per game
Brock Soltow, Polo jr. F – Averaged 14.4 points (11th in area), 6.9 rebounds (15th in area), 2.2 assists (tied for 18th in area) & 2.9 steals (4th in area) per game as a unanimous all-NUIC South pick
THIRD TEAM
Aydan Goff, Rock Falls jr. G – Averaged 12.3 points (16th in area), 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists & 1.0 steals per game for 2A regional champ
Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. G/F – Averaged 11.9 points (18th in area), 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists & 1.2 steals per game as a second-team all-Big Northern Conference pick
Parker Krogman, Eastland fr. F – Averaged 15.0 points (10th in area), 6.1 rebounds (tied for 19th in area), 1.8 assists, 1.9 steals (tied for 10th in area) & 1.1 block (4th in area) per game as a unanimous all-NUIC South pick
Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. F – Averaged 14.0 points (12th in area), 9.1 rebounds (4th in area) & 1.2 blocks (3rd in area) per game as a second-team all-Three Rivers West pick
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. G – Averaged 11.2 points (20th in area), 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists & 1.4 steals per game as an honorable mention all-Big Northern Conference pick
HONORABLE MENTION
Amboy – Troy Anderson, Eddie Jones
AFC – Kaleb Goldman, Jordan Harris, Lane Koning, Carson Rueff
Bureau Valley – Cooper Balensiefen, Corban Chhim, Elijah Endress, Landon Hulsing
Dixon – Bryce Feit, Austin Hicks, Wyatt Wetzell
Eastland – Carsen Heeren, Trevor Janssen, Peyton Spears
Erie-Prophetstown – Michael Collins
Faith Christian – Tyler Kibble, Caleb Rydzynski, Isaiah Schuler, Micah Wehler
Forreston – Brendan Greenfield, Owen Greenfield, Brock Smith
Fulton – Payton Curley, Dom Kramer, Reed Owen, Trevor Tiesman
Milledgeville – Bryce Aude, Colton Hendrick, Kacen Johnson, Connor Nye
Morrison – Chase Newman, Carson Strating
Newman – Ayden Batten, Nolan Britt, Gabe Padilla
Oregon – Jameson Caposey, Jordan Croegaert, Evan James, Noah Johnson
Polo – Carson Jones, Carter Merdian
Rock Falls – Chevy Bates, Ryken Howard
Sterling – Kaedon Phillips, Kael Ryan
West Carroll – AJ Boardman, Caleb Good, Garrett Law
2022-23 Final Stats Leaderboard
Points per game
Baylen Damhoff, Fulton jr. 20.2
Lucas Simpson, Newman jr. 19.9
Levi Schuler, Faith Christian sr. 19.5
JP Schilling, Sterling sr. 17.6
Isaiah Schuler, Faith Christian so. 17.2
Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 17.1
Andre Klaver, Sterling jr. 16.7
Lucas Austin, Sterling jr. 16.5
Caleb Naftzger, Erie-P’town sr. 15.1
Parker Krogman, Eastland fr. 15.0
Brock Soltow, Polo jr. 14.4
Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 14.0
Darius Harrington, Dixon so. 13.1
Eddie Jones, Amboy so. 13.0
Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 12.5
Aydan Goff, Rock Falls jr. 12.3
Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 12.2
Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 11.9
Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 11.6
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 11.2
Kacen Johnson, Milledgeville sr. 11.1
Chase Newman, Morrison jr. 11.1
AJ Boardman, West Carroll jr. 11.0
Noah Johnson, Oregon so. 10.9
Kaleb Goldman, AFC sr. 10.8
Michael Collins, Erie-P’town sr. 10.7
Landon Hulsing, Bureau Valley so. 10.6
Troy Anderson, Amboy jr. 10.5
Cooper Balensiefen, BV sr. 10.4
Lane Koning, AFC sr. 10.2
Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 10.0
Jameson Caposey, Oregon jr. 9.7
Ayden Batten, Newman sr. 9.5
Jordan Croegaert, Oregon sr. 9.1
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 8.6
Carson Jones, Polo sr. 8.4
Niko Valenzuela, Forreston jr. 8.4
Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. 8.3
Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 8.0
Peyton Spears, Eastland so. 7.7
Caleb Good, West Carroll jr. 7.6
Austin Hicks, Dixon jr. 7.6
Garrett Law, West Carroll jr. 7.4
Brock Smith, Forreston sr. 7.4
Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 7.2
Evan James, Oregon sr. 7.2
Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 7.3
Carsen Heeren, Eastland sr. 7.1
Wyatt Wetzell, Dixon sr. 7.1
Chevy Bates, Rock Falls sr. 7.0
Bryce Aude, Milledgeville sr. 6.8
Carter Merdian, Polo jr. 6.4
Ryken Howard, Rock Falls so. 6.2
Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 5.8
Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 5.7
Anthony Bell, Oregon sr. 5.1
Colton Hendrick, Milledgeville jr. 5.1
Kyle Billings, Sterling sr. 5.0
Kaedon Phillips, Sterling so. 4.8
Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 4.6
Kael Ryan, Sterling sr. 4.6
Parker Stier, Bureau Valley sr. 4.6
Payton Encheff, Forreston sr. 4.4
Brady Wolber, Polo sr. 4.4
Diego Hernandez, Rock Falls sr. 4.3
Zach Pauley, Milledgeville sr. 4.3
Gabe Padilla, Newman sr. 4.1
Devin Tanton-DeJesus, RF jr. 4.1
Tanner Diestelmeier, WC sr. 4.0
Ryelan Lindaas, Polo sr. 4.0
Cullen Shaner, Dixon so. 4.0
Karter Livengood, Milledgeville fr. 3.7
Grant Boss, Dixon sr. 3.3
Eric Ebersole, Milledgeville sr. 3.3
Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. 3.2
Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 3.2
Cooper Johnson, Oregon fr. 3.2
Nole Campos, Oregon fr. 3.1
Carter Chance, Sterling jr. 3.1
Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. 3.1
Rebounds per game
Landon Hulsing, Bureau Valley so. 9.6
Levi Schuler, Faith Christian sr. 9.5
Baylen Damhoff, Fulton jr. 9.4
Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 9.1
Kaleb Goldman, AFC sr. 8.2
Michael Collins, Erie-P’town sr. 8.1
Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 7.6
Lucas Austin, Sterling jr. 7.3
Lane Koning, AFC sr. 7.3
Brock Smith, Forreston sr. 7.3
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 7.1
Darius Harrington, Dixon so. 7.1
Lucas Simpson, Newman jr. 7.1
Caleb Naftzger, Erie-P’town sr. 7.0
Brock Soltow, Polo jr. 6.9
Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 6.7
Evan James, Oregon sr. 6.6
Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 6.3
Caleb Good, West Carroll jr. 6.1
Parker Krogman, Eastland fr. 6.1
Troy Anderson, Amboy jr. 6.0
Jameson Caposey, Oregon jr. 5.6
Chevy Bates, Rock Falls sr. 5.3
Colton Hendrick, Milledgeville jr. 5.2
Chase Newman, Morrison jr. 4.7
JP Schilling, Sterling sr. 4.6
AJ Boardman, West Carroll jr. 4.5
Bryce Aude, Milledgeville sr. 4.4
Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. 4.4
Tanner Diestelmeier, WC sr. 4.3
Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 4.2
Andre Klaver, Sterling jr. 4.2
Isaiah Schuler, Faith Christian so. 4.2
Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 4.1
Carter Merdian, Polo jr. 4.1
Jordan Croegaert, Oregon sr. 4.0
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 3.8
Aydan Goff, Rock Falls jr. 3.7
Kenny Boesen, Newman sr. 3.6
Jon Dybek, Bureau Valley jr. 3.6
Ryelan Lindaas, Polo sr. 3.5
Peyton Spears, Eastland so. 3.5
Cooper Balensiefen, BV sr. 3.3
Jacob Vegliando, Oregon sr. 3.2
Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 3.1
Cayden Webster, Polo sr. 3.1
Carsen Heeren, Eastland sr. 3.0
Ignacio Barragan, West Carroll jr. 2.9
Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 2.9
Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 2.9
Devin Tanton-DeJesus, RF jr. 2.9
Isaac Attig, Bureau Valley sr. 2.8
Ryken Howard, Rock Falls so. 2.8
Miley Smith, Oregon sr. 2.8
Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 2.7
Eric Ebersole, Milledgeville sr. 2.7
Kacen Johnson, Milledgeville sr. 2.7
Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 2.6
Kael Ryan, Sterling sr. 2.6
Carson Jones, Polo sr. 2.5
Maddux Osborn, Sterling so. 2.5
Wyatt Wetzell, Dixon sr. 2.5
Nolan Hahn, Polo jr. 2.4
Zach Pauley, Milledgeville sr. 2.4
Ayden Batten, Newman sr. 2.3
Payton Encheff, Forreston sr. 2.3
Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 2.3
Kade Girton, Oregon so. 2.3
Matt Warkins, Dixon sr. 2.3
Mason Weigle, Dixon jr. 2.2
Diego Hernandez, Rock Falls sr. 2.1
Kaedon Phillips, Sterling so. 2.1
Ryan Harkness, Oregon sr. 2.0
Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 2.0
Brady Wolber, Polo sr. 2.0
Assists per game
JP Schilling, Sterling sr. 5.1
Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 4.8
Andre Klaver, Sterling jr. 4.3
AJ Boardman, West Carroll jr. 4.2
Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 4.2
Levi Schuler, Faith Christian sr. 3.5
Jameson Caposey, Oregon jr. 3.1
Jordan Croegaert, Oregon sr. 2.9
Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 2.8
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 2.8
Isaiah Schuler, Faith Christian so. 2.8
Aydan Goff, Rock Falls jr. 2.5
Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 2.5
Bryce Aude, Milledgeville sr. 2.4
Cooper Balensiefen, BV sr. 2.4
Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 2.4
Caleb Naftzger, Erie-P’town sr. 2.3
Lane Koning, AFC sr. 2.2
Kael Ryan, Sterling sr. 2.2
Brock Soltow, Polo jr. 2.2
Carter Merdian, Polo jr. 2.1
Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 2.1
Wyatt Wetzell, Dixon sr. 2.1
Ayden Batten, Newman sr. 2.0
Chevy Bates, Rock Falls sr. 1.9
Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 1.9
Lucas Simpson, Newman jr. 1.9
Brock Smith, Forreston sr. 1.9
Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. 1.8
Ethan Kessler, Eastland jr. 1.8
Parker Krogman, Eastland fr. 1.8
Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 1.8
Chase Newman, Morrison jr. 1.8
Darius Harrington, Dixon so. 1.7
Kacen Johnson, Milledgeville sr. 1.7
Cullen Shaner, Dixon so. 1.6
Peyton Spears, Eastland so. 1.6
Jath St. Pier, Dixon sr. 1.6
Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 1.5
Austin Hicks, Dixon jr. 1.5
Lucas Austin, Sterling jr. 1.4
Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 1.4
Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 1.4
Jacob Vegliando, Oregon sr. 1.4
Anthony Bell, Oregon sr. 1.2
Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 1.2
Xavier Goeddeke, Forreston jr. 1.2
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston so. 1.2
Jon Dybek, Bureau Valley jr. 1.1
Payton Encheff, Forreston sr. 1.1
Caleb Good, West Carroll jr. 1.1
Carsen Heeren, Eastland sr. 1.1
Ryken Howard, Rock Falls so. 1.1
Gabe Padilla, Newman sr. 1.1
Zach Pauley, Milledgeville sr. 1.1
Garrett Law, West Carroll jr. 1.0
Niko Valenzuela, Forreston jr. 1.0
Steals per game
Lucas Simpson, Newman jr. 4.7
Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 3.3
Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 3.1
Brock Soltow, Polo jr. 2.9
Levi Schuler, Faith Christian sr. 2.6
Jordan Harris, AFC sr. 2.5
Isaiah Schuler, Faith Christian so. 2.4
JP Schilling, Sterling sr. 2.2
Jordan Croegaert, Oregon sr. 2.0
AJ Boardman, West Carroll jr. 1.9
Parker Krogman, Eastland fr. 1.9
Bryce Aude, Milledgeville sr. 1.8
Andre Klaver, Sterling jr. 1.8
Jameson Caposey, Oregon jr. 1.7
Connor Nye, Milledgeville jr. 1.7
Michael Collins, Erie-P’town sr. 1.6
Carter Merdian, Polo jr. 1.6
Chase Newman, Morrison jr. 1.6
Kendall Erdmann, Forreston fr. 1.5
Ayden Batten, Newman sr. 1.4
Baylen Damhoff, Fulton jr. 1.4
Trevor Janssen, Eastland jr. 1.4
Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 1.4
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls jr. 1.4
Peyton Spears, Eastland so. 1.4
Payton Encheff, Forreston sr. 1.3
Bryce Feit, Dixon jr. 1.3
Carsen Heeren, Eastland sr. 1.3
Wyatt Wetzell, Dixon sr. 1.3
Cooper Balensiefen, BV sr. 1.2
Kenny Boesen, Newman sr. 1.2
Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 1.2
Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls so. 1.2
Cooper Johnson, Oregon fr. 1.2
Max McCullough, Eastland sr. 1.2
Caleb Naftzger, Erie-P’town sr. 1.2
Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley jr. 1.1
Tanner Diestelmeier, WC sr. 1.1
Owen Greenfield, Forreston sr. 1.1
Landon Hulsing, Bureau Valley so. 1.1
Kacen Johnson, Milledgeville sr. 1.1
Noah Johnson, Oregon so. 1.1
Lane Koning, AFC sr. 1.1
Kaedon Phillips, Sterling so. 1.1
Kael Ryan, Sterling sr. 1.1
Aydan Goff, Rock Falls jr. 1.0
Caleb Good, West Carroll jr. 1.0
Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 1.0
Austin Hicks, Dixon jr. 1.0
Ryken Howard, Rock Falls so. 1.0
Carson Jones, Polo sr. 1.0
Gabe Padilla, Newman sr. 1.0
Blocks per game
Lane Koning, AFC sr. 1.9
Baylen Damhoff, Fulton jr. 1.6
Brenden Martin, Morrison jr. 1.2
Parker Krogman, Eastland fr. 1.1
Evan James, Oregon sr. 1.0
Landon Hulsing, Bureau Valley so. 0.9