Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Andy McFarlane and Deb Trancoso

File photo: Spectators watch and cheer as a group of runners pass the Dixon library during the Reagan Run on Saturday, July 6, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for July 2 featured Dixon Family YMCA Chief Executive Officer Andy McFarlane and Dixon Petunia Festival Reagan Run board member Deb Trancoso previewing the 25th annual Reagan 5K Run/Walk Saturday July 5.

Other topics discussed: The YMCA is in preparations for the event, including “Packet Pick-Up” day July 3; registration continues through early Saturday and volunteers helping along the course plus information on the 24th annual “Kids Fun Run” preceding the 5K Saturday morning, July 5, at 7:30 a.m., free to those 9 and under to participate, registration required.

