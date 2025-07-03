July 02, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Andy McFarlane and Deb Trancoso

By John Sahly
Spectators watch and cheer as a group of runners pass the Dixon library during the Reagan Run Saturday, July 6, 2024.

File photo: Spectators watch and cheer as a group of runners pass the Dixon library during the Reagan Run on Saturday, July 6, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Andy McFarlane and Deb Trancoso" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for July 2 featured Dixon Family YMCA Chief Executive Officer Andy McFarlane and Dixon Petunia Festival Reagan Run board member Deb Trancoso previewing the 25th annual Reagan 5K Run/Walk Saturday July 5.

Other topics discussed: The YMCA is in preparations for the event, including “Packet Pick-Up” day July 3; registration continues through early Saturday and volunteers helping along the course plus information on the 24th annual “Kids Fun Run” preceding the 5K Saturday morning, July 5, at 7:30 a.m., free to those 9 and under to participate, registration required.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Have a Question about this article?
RadioPodcastDixonYMCA
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.