Schneiderbauer named Sauk Valley Bank’s Sterling market president

STERLING – Sauk Valley Bank is welcoming Bailey Schneiderbauer as its Sterling market president.

In this role, Schneiderbauer will oversee market operations, community partnerships and customer service initiatives for the Sterling area, according to a news release.

As market president, Schneiderbauer will focus on developing new and existing customer relationships by providing the Sterling community with additional resources to support economic growth.

“We are fortunate to welcome Bailey into this role at Sauk Valley Bank. She brings many years of retail and banking experience to our industry. Since joining Sauk Valley Bank, she has progressed from a retail banking role to becoming the first market president for the Sterling region. She aligns seamlessly with our bank’s values and mission,” said Dirk Meminger, president and CEO. “With her experience, I look forward to strengthening existing relationships and building new ones within our Sterling community. Her addition will support the Sterling market area and enhance how we meet the needs of our customers and community.”

Schneiderbauer is a Sauk Valley native. She graduated from Rock Falls Township High School and attended Sauk Valley Community College, where she played basketball.

She and her husband, Michael, have one son, one daughter and are expecting another daughter in August. She sits on the board of directors for the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Promotions Committee for Sterling Main Street.

Schneiderbauer brings almost eight years of experience with Sauk Valley Bank. She began her career as a part-time teller and steadily advanced through key positions, including universal banker, Solutions Center team lead, assistant vice president retail market manager and vice president of retail for all markets.

In this newly created role as Sterling market president, Schneiderbauer will address the needs of the largest market, which includes three locations.

For more information on Sauk Valley Bank, visit saukvalleybank.com.