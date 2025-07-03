3 Rock Falls men charged with firing guns at party, ‘endangering numerous lives’: Whiteside County sheriff

MORRISON — Three Rock Falls men were in police custody Wednesday, July 2, accused of entering a garage in rural Rock Falls during a party over the weekend, assaulting a party-goer, firing multiple gunshots at the residence and fleeing.

Baraka D. Boards, 22; Emillio Castro, 18; and Ethon T. Hemmiger, 18, have been taken into custody on warrants accusing them of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said.

Booker in a news release said deputies went to the residence Saturday after receiving a report of a disturbance. While en route, deputies received information that several armed people wearing face coverings had entered the garage. Deputies, when arriving, received reports that the armed people assaulted a man and had fired multiple rounds at the residence, putting numerous lives in danger, the news release said.

Booker said a coordinated investigation, dubbed Operation Triple Strike, began immediately. Three search warrants were executed Wednesday in the Rock Falls area with the assistance of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, Dixon City Fire Department, Dixon Rural Fire Department and CGH Ambulance. No officers or civilians were injured during the operation, Booker said.

Court documents detailing charges filed against the men were not available Wednesday night.