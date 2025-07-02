Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Duane Long on local parks and splash pads

The Water Wonderland splash pad in Dixon was jammed with people looking for a place to cool off Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for July 1 featured the Executive Director of the Dixon Park District, Duane Long.

Topics discussed included: reminders that all local parks are active for the summer featuring kayak rentals at Lowell Park, splash pad locations in North and South Dixon locations and Page Park accessibility for the upcoming Dixon Petunia Festival even though the park is undergoing construction of the new pedestrian bridge.

