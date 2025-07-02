July 02, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Duane Long on local parks and splash pads

By John Sahly
The Water Wonderland splash pad in Dixon was jammed with people looking for a place to cool off Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

The Water Wonderland splash pad in Dixon was jammed with people looking for a place to cool off Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Duane Long on local parks and splash pads" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for July 1 featured the Executive Director of the Dixon Park District, Duane Long.

Topics discussed included: reminders that all local parks are active for the summer featuring kayak rentals at Lowell Park, splash pad locations in North and South Dixon locations and Page Park accessibility for the upcoming Dixon Petunia Festival even though the park is undergoing construction of the new pedestrian bridge.

John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.