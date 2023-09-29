SVM area roundup for Thursday, Sept. 28: Dixon golfer Katie Drew wins 1A Byron Regional

Girls golf
Class 1A Byron Regional: At PrairieView Golf Club, Byron won the 10-team event with a 395 score. Dixon tallied 406 for second place and River Ridge totaled 429 for third as the other advancing teams. Oregon placed fourth (431), Newman took sixth (448), Eastland nabbed ninth (498) and West Carroll finished 10th (544).
Dixon’s Katie Drew shot a 77 to win the regional championship by nine strokes, and teammate Reese Dambman fired a 94 to finish fourth. Zoey Williams (115), Kiana Olalde (120), Saida Bajrami (123) and Tya Collins (124) also competed for the Duchesses.
Newman’s Ellie Rude shot a 105 (tied for 16th) and won a playoff hole against teammates Madison Duhon and Sophia Ely, Byron’s Taylor Lenz and River Ridge’s Sarah Winter to advance to sectionals.
Oregon’s Sarah Eckardt shot a 95 (fifth) and Aniyah Sarver carded a 99 (seventh) to make it as individual qualifiers.
Forreston’s Hannah Harvey shot a 101 (tied for 10th), while teammate Aspen McGlynn tallied a 103 (15th) to qualify.
Class 1A Peru Regional: At Spring Creek Golf Course, Seneca won the 10-team event with a 412 score. Erie-Prophetstown placed sixth with 438 and Bureau Valley came in 10th with 534.
The Panthers’ Michelle Naftzger (104, tied for ninth), Isabella Johnston (109, tied for 16th) and Lillian McWilliams (110, 18th) each qualified as individuals.
Girls volleyball
Polo 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: At Polo, the Lady Marcos defeated the Raiders 25-17, 25-11.
Leaders for Polo were Madison Glawe with 12 digs and three aces; Bridget Call with four kills and seven digs; Sydnei Rahn with four blocks and three aces; and Camrynn Jones and Ellie Wells with seven assists apiece. Jones also had two blocks.
Milledgeville 2, Eastland 1: At Milledgeville, the Missiles defeated the Cougars 16-25, 25-20, 25-20.
Leaders for Milledgeville were Kendra Kingsby with 10 kills; Maliah Grenoble with 19 assists and three digs; Hannah Foster with four kills and four aces; and Macey Schryver with five kills and three blocks.
Leaders for Eastland were Trixie Carroll with 11 kills, eight digs and two blocks; Olivia Klinefelter with eight kills, nine digs and three aces; Jenica Stoner with 18 assists; and Morgan McCullough with 11 digs.
Fulton 2, Forreston 0: At Forreston, the Steamers defeated the Cardinals 25-12, 25-15.
Leaders for Fulton were Brooklyn Brennan with six kills, seven assists, three aces and two digs; Reese Dykstra with six aces and two blocks; Miraya Pessman with three aces, three digs, six assists and two kills; Ava Bowen with four kills; and Resse Germann with seven digs and two aces.
Leaders for Forreston were Jaiden Schneiderman with six kills and one ace and Nevaeh Houston with five digs.
Orion 2, Erie-Prophetstown 0: At Orion, the Panthers lost 18-25, 13-25 to the Chargers.
Leaders for Erie-Prophetstown were Kennedy Buck with 10 assists and three blocks; Lauren Abbott with five kills; Claire Reymer with five blocks; and Peyton Umstead and Jamie Neumiller with four digs apiece.
Boys soccer
Oregon 2, Indian Creek 2: At Oregon, Gavin Morrow and Danny Chisamore scored one goal each as the Hawks tied the Timberwolves.
Deryk Withers contributed one assist and Dylan Vegliando recorded 11 saves for Oregon.
Women’s college volleyball
Sauk Valley C.C. 3, Black Hawk 1: At Moline, the Skyhawks defeated Black Hawk 25-18, 25-8, 22-25, 25-9 for their seventh straight win.
Leaders for SVCC were Lacey Eissens with 16 kills; Ava Wight with 10 kills and 21 digs; Cadence Stonitsch with 19 assists and eight digs; Emma Foster with 22 digs; and Kara Stoecker with nine kills and four kill blocks.
Middle school football
The Rock Falls Middle School football team is currently 5-0 and will play their last game of the season on Saturday.
Senior bowling
Senior bowlers hit the lanes: The Sauk Valley Senior Bowlers competed every Tuesday and Thursday this month at Plum Hollow.
Individual high scores for the month were: Bill Bontz 177 game, 463 series; Connie Bontz 165, 408; David Bucher 169, 456; Steve Byars 188, 478; Chico Contreras 190, 502; Ray Craney 138, 377; Anita Dunphy 162, 387; Dan Dunphy 244, 577; Ron Erickson 279, 725; Mike Imel 197, 540; Barb Jacobs 166, 459; Dave Jacobs 208, 493; Dick Janssen 203, 521; Bob Joyce 186, 480; Jan Kuepker 136, 395; Ron Meagher 196, 540; Doug Near 149, 393; Ron Odenthal 172, 480; Cruz Rivera 189, 508; Dee Szymanski 151, 391; Ed Webb 154, 429; Shirley Webb 114, 321; Charlie Werner 169, 430; Jay Wolfe 200, 533.