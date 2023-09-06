SVM area roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 5: Newman volleyball, boys golf win; Sterling boys and girls golf win

Volleyball
Newman 2, Mercer County 1: At Newman, the Comets defeated the Golden Eagles 19-25, 25-23, 25-18.
Leaders for the Comets were Kennedy Rowzee with 15 kills, 9.5 blocks and three digs, Jess Johns with 12 kills and 9 digs, Addison Foster with 15 digs and five aces, and Molly Olson with 20 assists, nine digs, four aces and 1.5 blocks.
Polo 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: At Ashton, the Lady Marcos defeated the Raiders 25-14, 27-25 in an NUIC South matchup.
Leaders for Polo were Madison Glawe with 13 digs and five aces, Bridget Call with six kills, Camrynn Jones with 13 assists, and Courtney Grobe with nine digs and three kills. Ellie Wells added 10 assists for the Lady Marcos.
Fulton 2, Forreston 0: The Steamers defeated the Cardinals 25-23, 25-15 in an NUIC South matchup.
Leaders for Fulton were Resse Germann with 12 digs, Brooklyn Brennan with six kills, three assists and three digs, and Miraya Pessman with 11 assists.
Erie-Prophetstown 2, Monmouth-Roseville 0: At Erie, the Panthers defeated the Titans 25-19, 25-17 in a Three Rivers West matchup.
Leaders for Erie-Prophetstown were Kennedy Buck with 11 digs and 22 assists, Jamie Neumiller with 10 digs and Lauren Abbott with six kills.
St. Bede 2, Bureau Valley 1: The Bruins defeated the Storm 14-25, 25-16, 25-11 in a nonconference match.
Leaders for St. Bede were Ella Hermes with 20 digs and four aces, Ali Bosnich with six kills and two blocks, and Sadie Koehler with 10 digs.
Stockton 2, West Carroll 1: At Stockton, the Blackhawks defeated the Thunder 25-14, 20-25, 25-21 in an NUIC West matchup.
Leaders for Stockton were Emily Broshous with eight kills, Katelyn Winters with 16 digs, Kacy Wright with 11 assists and Eve Moore with five blocks.
Boys golf
Newman 165, Bureau Valley 188: At Emerald Hill Golf Course, the Comets defeated the Storm in a Three Rivers East matchup.
Logan Palmer shot a 38, Chase Decker fired a 39, and Garet Wolfe and Hiram Zigler added a pair of 44s for Newman.
Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny shot a 40, while Landen Birdsley carded a 43, Logan Philhower tallied a 51 and Atticus Middleton added a 54.
Sterling 165, Sycamore 174: At Sycamore Golf Club, the Golden Warriors edged the Spartans in a nonconference dual meet.
Mason Hubbard shot a 39 to lead Sterling, while Bryce Hartman, Troy Lawrence and Nick Capp each carded 42s.
Byron 160, Rock Falls 188: At PrairieView Golf Club, the Rockets lost a Big Northern Conference dual meet to the Tigers.
Byron’s Davis Baker was the medalist with a 38.
Carter Dillon shot a 42 to lead Rock Falls, while Colby Ward fired a 46, Conner Porter tallied a 47, and Riley Anderson and Carter Hunter added a pair of 53s.
Oregon 192, Winnebago 205: At Silver Ridge Golf Course, the Hawks defeated the Indians in a Big Northern Conference dual meet.
Oregon’s Kylar Early was the medalist with a 43. Nole Campos and Logan Sarver shot 49s, and Jackson Messenger chipped in a 51 for the Hawks.
Forreston 187, Aquin Catholic 243: At Sunset Golf Course, the Cardinals defeated the short-handed Bulldogs in an NUIC crossover matchup.
Forreston’s Kaden Brown was the medalist with a 43. Kaden Ganz shot a 46, and Kendall Erdmann and Heath Schubert tallied 49s for the Cardinals.
Erie-Prophetstown triangular: At Prophet Hills Country Club, the Panthers finished third at their three-team event with a 186 score. Sherrard was the winner with a 171 and Monmouth-Roseville was second with a 179.
Sherrard’s Andrew Boland was the medalist with a 37.
Erie-Prophetstown’s Caden Van Horn shot a 40 as the runner-up, while Blake Geuns tallied a 46, Dane Ryan carded a 49 and Sawyer Copeland added a 51.
West Carroll triangular: At Sandburr Run, the Thunder finished third at its three-team event with a 210 score. River Ridge was the winner with a 146 and Dakota was second with a 190.
River Ridge’s Thomas Hereau was the medalist with a 34 and teammate George Winter was the runner-up with a 35.
Thomas Krontz led West Carroll with a 47, while Parker Whiting shot a 50, Wilson Bressler carded a 53 and Brody Leitzen chipped in a 60.
Girls golf
Sterling 233, Lena-Winslow/Pearl City 256: At Emerald Hill Golf Course, the Golden Warriors defeated the Lena-Winslow/Pearl City co-op in a nonconference dual meet.
Sterling was led by medalist Emily Schwingle (50) and runner-up Carmen Camacho (55). Brinley Francis tallied a 62 and Rileigh Wren added a 66 for the Golden Warriors.
Oregon 200, Winnebago 269: At Silver Ridge Golf Course, the Hawks beat the Indians in a Big Northern Conference dual meet.
Oregon’s Sarah Eckardt was the medalist with a 43, while teammate Aniyah Sarver was the runner-up with a 46. Hailey Jane-Becker shot a 52 and Emma Schlitchmann added a 59 for the Hawks.
Rockridge triangular: At Highland Springs Golf Course, the Panthers finished third at the three-team event with a 216 score. Rockridge was the winner with a 187 and Sherrard was second with a 205.
Erie-Prophetstown’s Jaelin Hawkins shot a 52 to lead the team, while Lillian McWilliams fired a 53, Michelle Naftzger carded a 55 and Hannah Huisman added a 56.
West Carroll triangular: At Sandburr Run, the Thunder finished second at its three-team event with a 259 score. River Ridge/Scales Mound was the winner with a 207 and Dakota did not field a full team.
Karissa Andrews led West Carroll with a career-best 51. Corinne Krontz shot a 61, Caitlin Nolte fired a 66 and Riley Runions added an 81 for the Thunder.
RR/SM’s Rory Dissler was the medalist with a 49.
Girls swimming
Sterling 99, Moline 87: At Sterling, the Sterling Water Warriors co-op edged the Moline Maroons in a Western Big 6 dual meet.
Madison Austin won the 100 freestyle in 54.44 seconds and the 200 freestyle in 2:00.53. She teamed up with Hazel Pham, Kate Austin and Payton Purdy to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:46.38 and won the 400 freestyle relay (3:50.53) with Pham, Kate Austin and Sammie Knox.
Pham won the 50 freestyle in 27.08 seconds, Kate Austin won the 100 backstroke in 1:07.27 and Purdy won the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.28.
Girls tennis
Sterling 5, Galesburg 0: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors swept the Silver Streaks in a Western Big 6 dual meet.
Ellie Aitken won at No. 1 singles and Teagan Morris won at No. 2 singles.
Fareeda Alkhalaf and Sadie Hendrix were winners at No. 1 doubles, Caylee Lyons and Avery Moran were winners at No. 2 doubles, and Alex Calderon and Lisandra Calderon were winners at No. 3 doubles.
Boys soccer
Stillman Valley 4, Oregon 1: At Oregon, the Hawks fell to the Cardinals in a Big Northern Conference matchup.
Leo Cardenas scored the lone goal for Oregon with an assist from Steven Guardado.
Deryk Withers recorded 13 saves for the Hawks.
Women’s golf
Ladies tee off in Sterling: The Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Association played “Guess Your Score” on Tuesday.
Linda Giesen placed first and had low putts through 18 holes, and Becky Dieterle was first and had low putts through nine holes. Sherry Wells finished second and had low gross through 18 holes, and Cheryl Allen, Jackie Foster and Meta Rastede tied for second through nine holes. Allen had low gross through nine holes.
Dieterle had a chip in, Foster was closest to the pin and Rastede had the longest putt.
Late women’s college volleyball result from Saturday
Southeastern Tournament: The Sauk Valley Skyhawks finished 1-3 at the weekend tournament in Burlington, Iowa. They won a four-set match against Marshalltown, lost a five-set match to No. 5 Kirkwood, and lost straight-set matches to Division 1 Mineral Area and Southeastern.
Leaders for the Skyhawks were Ava Wight with 109 digs and eight aces, Lacey Eissens with 41 kills and 40 digs, Maya Gartin with 38 kills and nine kill blocks, and Cadence Stonitsch with 76 assists and 35 digs.