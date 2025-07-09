Ogle County property transfers for June 27-July 3, 2025

Warranty deeds

Kenkath Enterprises LLC to William B Weaver, 7298 W. Edgewood Road, Polo $250,000.

William H Rice Jr and Sandra Lee Rice to Robert L Ravel Tr; Robert L Ravel, trustee; Tammy L Ravel, trustee; and Tammy L Ravel Tr; 2690 W. Pines Road, Oregon, and one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-07-176-006; $622,000.

Cynthia J Weil and Robert T Weil to Brenna E Murphy, 402 E. Hill St., Mt. Morris, $88,000.

Donald H Dewall to Scott Brown, 106 N. 3rd Ave., Forreston, $39,000.

Tanya Shenberger to Logan M Dyson, 208 S. 2nd Ave., Forreston, $141,500.

Eric S Moutray and Kathleen J Moutray to Edler Farm LLC, 7767 N. Kylewood Dr, Stillman Valley, $390,000.

Tanya Lynn Shenberger to Logan M Dyson, 206 S. 2nd Ave., Forreston, $500.

Shawn Wyckstandt and Sally Wyckstandt to Martin Acevedo Ramos, 903 S. Division Ave., Polo, $32,500.

Valerie J Pickel to Caid Chenoweth, 101 N. Hastings Ave., Oregon $94,000.

Shauna Ferguson and Joseph Russo Jr to Melissa Coyne, 8561 Verde Court, Byron, $249,900.

Aj Homes LLC to Zachary Koltunchik, 210 W. North St., Polo, $145,000.

Cale W Faber to Diana Castaneda and Salvador Castaneda, 2943 Hwy 251 N., Rochelle, $215,000.

Brian Joshua Downing and Shannon M Downing to Jeanine Truschke, 5890 S. IL Rte 2, Oregon, $160,000.

Robert Nasca to Gabriel Groebner and Taylor Groebner, 205 West St., Monroe Center, $122,000.

Cory J Myers and Nicole L Myers to Joshua Bernardin, 1170 Clifton Terrace, Rochelle, $292,000.

Warranty deeds in trust

Joseph F Balice and Syliva M Balice to Joseph F Balice, trustee; Sylvia M Balice, trustee; and Balice Family Tr; 6594 E. IL Rte 72, Stillman Valley; $0.

Cynthia A Zumdahl to Cynthia A Zumdahl, trustee; and Cynthia A Zumdahl Tr, 4 S. Hill St., Forreston, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Brandie J Johnson to Matthew B Lesher, 132 E. Third St., Byron, $0.

Mick Heath, Stephanie A Heath and Stephanie Rudolphi to Mick Heath, 10290 W. Oregon Trail Road, Polo, $0.

Lindsey K Truner to Samuel D Gendusa and Lindsey R Gendusa, 103 Hickory Ln, Dixon, $0.

German Fonseca to Blacktower Group Llc Protected Series 1, 101 S. 5th Ave., Forreston, $0.

Quit claim trust deeds

Douglas J Wetzel and Richard Devine to Douglas J Wetzel, trustee; Richard M Devine, trustee; and Wetzel-Devine Family Tr, 311 N. 3rd St., Oregon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Stacey Lynn Williams, trustee; and Fridge Hubert Declaration Rev Tr2005 to Ramos Properties LLC, 213 Jeffrey Ave., Hillcrest, $78,000.

Barry A Engelkes, trustee; Kristy K Engelkes, trustee; and Mpe Tr602 to Michael Maurice Humphrey Sr and Jamie Humphrey, 7298 E Vista Dr, Stillman Valley, $313,000.

Wendy L Stabenow, trustee; Kenneth C Ludewig, trustee; and Barbara R Ludewig General Tr to Woosung Investments LLC, 1007. S. Division, Ave., Polo, $250,000.

Susan Book, trustee; and Ruth E Gaston Trrg698 to Kupugani LLC, one parcel in Maryland Township: 03-21-300-014, $0.

Deeds in trust

Richard S Knutson to Richard S Knutson, trustee; and Richard S Knutson Tr; 14360 W. Goose Hollow Road, Polo, $0.

Kupugani LLC to Chicago Title Land Trust Company, trustee; Chicago Title Land Trust Company Tr8002347939, Land Trust Company Trustee and Land Trust Company Tr8002347939, one parcel in Maryland Township: 03-20-400-001; 6903 W. White Eagle Road, Leaf River; 6903 W. White Eagle Road, Leaf River; and one parcel in Maryland Township: 03-21-300-014, $1,700,000.