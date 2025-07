The Dixon Municipal Band will perform Thursday, July 10, at Page Park in Dixon. (Photo provided by Donald Burnett)

DIXON – The Dixon Municipal Band returns to the Page Park Band Shell at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Jon James has selected music ranging from Sousa’s “Mother Hubbard March” to “Dedicatory Overture” from Lerner and Loewe In Concert and James Bond 007 to highlights from “Beauty and the Beast,” plus many others.

There will be door prizes and Roiel Scoop Ice Cream will be selling refreshments.