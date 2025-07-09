Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Kindra Short and Dan Ramirez

File photo: Lutheran Social Services of Illinois representatives Tina Berkely, left, and Shelley Hinton speak with Kelly Rockhold of Sterling about their programs in 2023. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The TALK-LINE interview for July 9 featured Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Comprehensive Community Based Youth Service Representatives Kindra Short and Dan Ramirez.

Topics discussed: getting the word out about the problems youths between the ages of 11 and 17 are experiencing, and the services LSSI offers to guide them back from troubled situations, and the connections to the organization through community events during the summer and the schools starting in the fall.

