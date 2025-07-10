Man dies after skydiving accident near Rochelle

One man is dead and another was injured following a mid-air skydiving incident near Rochelle.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a skydiving incident involving an uncontrolled descent in the area of 8887 S. Illinois Route 251, Rochelle.

“Upon arrival, deputies located a male subject in the parking lot of the facility who had suffered significant injuries. He was transported to Rochelle Community Hospital by the Rochelle Fire Department, where he was later pronounced deceased,” Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said. “The individual was identified as a 40-year-old male. His name is being withheld pending family notification.”

A second skydiver involved in the incident was located at Koritz Field – Rochelle Municipal Airport and was also transported to Rochelle Community Hospital with minor injuries, VanVickle said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the two skydivers collided mid-air, resulting in canopy collapses for both individuals. Reserve parachutes were deployed, but the collision led to the uncontrolled descent of one skydiver, the sheriff said in a news release.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with federal authorities.

“Further information will be released as it becomes available,” VanVickle said.