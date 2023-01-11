SVM area roundup: Rock Falls, Newman boys both win on road

The Rock Falls boys basketball team rolled to a 79-37 win over Orion in a nonconference road game Tuesday night.
The Rockets (7-9) led 24-12 after one quarter and 48-23 by halftime, then stretched the margin to 64-32 through three periods.
Kuitim Heald hit five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 23 points for Rock Falls. Chevy Bates scored 13 points, and Gavin Sands added three 3s and 11 points for the Rockets.
Duncan Adamson and Caiden Mielke both scored seven points to pace the Chargers.
Newman 63, Mendota 43: The Comets built a five-point halftime lead against the Trojans, then used a 22-9 fourth-quarter run to finish off the Three Rivers East road win.
Lucas Simpson led Newman (16-4, 5-0 TRAC East) with 25 points, Ayden Batten scored 18 points on six 3s – with four 3s in the fourth quarter – and Gabe Padilla chipped in eight points.
Dom Stamberger paced Mendota with 10 points, while Rafa Romero and Isaac Guzman added nine points apiece.
Moline 74, Sterling 51: The Golden Warriors trailed 41-20 by halftime and couldn’t catch up in a Western Big 6 road loss.
Andre Klaver scored 16 points to pace Sterling (14-4, 4-2 WB6), and Lucas Austin had 10. Kael Ryan chipped in seven for the Warriors, who were without senior point guard JP Schilling.
Brock Harding and Owen Freeman both scored 20 points to lead Moline.
Winnebago 56, Oregon 38: The Hawks dropped a Big Northern game on the road, falling behind 32-14 by halftime.
Byron 78, Bureau Valley 53: Ryan Tucker scored 28 points to lead the Tigers past the Storm in Manlius. Jack Hiveley had 13 points, and Braylon Kilduff added 12 for Byron.
Erie-Prophetstown 49, Morrison 42: The Panthers outscored the Mustangs 21-12 in the fourth quarter for a Three Rivers West win in Erie.
Erie-Prophetstown was led by Noah Wiseley with 12 points, and Jack Minssen and Michael Collins with 10 points apiece. Caleb Naftzger added eight points for the Panthers.
Leaders for Morrison were Brenden Martin with 12 points, DaeShaun McQueen with nine points, and Carson Strating with eight points. The Mustangs rallied from an eight-point first-quarter deficit to a 19-19 halftime tie and a 30-28 lead through three quarters, but came up short in the fourth.
Girls basketball
Naperville Central 38, Dixon 28: The Duchesses suffered their second loss of the season, falling on the road in a makeup game that was originally scheduled to be played on the final day of the Sterling Shootout
Ella Govig had 11 points, and Harvest Day scored seven to lead Dixon (17-2).
Freshman Trinity Jones led Naperville Central with 19 points.
Erie-Prophetstown 41, Newman 25: The Panthers led 11-2 after one quarter and 19-9 by halftime in a Three Rivers crossover win in Prophetstown.
Kennedy Buck finished with 14 points, and Sydney Schwartz scored 12 for Erie-Prophetstown, which outscored the Comets 22-16 in the second half. Reagan Sibley finished with five points, and Hannah Huisman scored four.
Jess Johns led Newman (5-16) with 13 points and nine rebounds to go with two steals and an assist, and Madison Duhon added four points and two assists. Helen Papoccia scored four points, Lucy Oetting added two points and four steals, and Amiya Rodriguez chipped in two points and two steals.
Amboy 47, Milledgeville 15: The Clippers raced to a 29-12 first-half lead, then held the Missiles to three points in the second half.
Addison Pertell scored 22 points to lead Amboy, and Courtney Ortgiesen and Tyrah Vaessen added six points each.
Marissa Sturrup scored seven points and Olivia Schurman had four points as the leading scorers for Milledgeville.
Polo 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 39: The Marcos jumped out to a 14-5 first-quarter lead, then matched the Raiders point-for-point over the next three quarters to win the NUIC matchup.
Lindee Poper led Polo with 18 points, 20 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks, while Camrynn Jones had nine points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Sydnei Rahn added eight points for the Marcos.
Alexis Schwarz and Brianna Gonnerman led AFC with 10 points each, while Taylor Jahn chipped in eight points.
Eastland 50, Forreston 43: The Cougars built an 18-7 first-quarter lead, then put away the Cardinals with a 17-10 fourth-quarter run for an NUIC South win in Lanark.
Leading Eastland (13-6, 4-0) were Paige Joiner with 14 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists, and Sarah Kempel with 11 points, five rebounds, two steals and one assist; Kempel scored 10 in the first quarter, and Joiner scored 10 in the fourth quarter. Quinc Haverland chipped in six points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two assists for the Cougars.
Forreston was led by Jenna Greenfield with 12 points and Rylee Broshous with 11 points. Brooke Boettner, Hailey Greenfield and Ericka Alexander added six points each for the Cardinals.
Stockton 56, West Carroll 47: The Thunder fell behind 32-22 by halftime and couldn’t catch up in an NUIC West loss in Savanna.
Emma Randecker had 15 points, and Karissa Andrews hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for West Carroll. Abbey Skiles chipped in nine points, and Kendal Asay scored six.
Olivia Keeffer had 19 points, and Whittney Sullivan had three 3s and scored 17 for Stockton. Morgan Blair added 10 points.
Wrestling
Rock Falls swept at home: The Rockets lost nonconference duals against Dakota (57-24) and Sandwich (39-34) at Tabor Gym.
Heavyweight Jacob Hosler was the lone winner of a contested match against Dakota, pinning his opponent in 1:42; Rock Falls also received three forfeits.
Emmanuel Jamison (170 pounds) and Pablo Cid (220) both won by pin against Sandwich, while Adan Oquendo (126) won a major decision, and Logan Williamson (132) and Broxyn Surratt (182) won decisions; Surratt won 11-9 in overtime. The Rockets received a pair of forfeits from Sandwich.
Newman splits at home: The Comets defeated Mendota 48-24, but fell to Sherrard 36-29 in a Three Rivers triangular in Sterling.
Colin Messer (132 pounds) won a pair of pins, while Zhyler Hansen (113) and Leo Francis (160) both won a pin and a decision. Daniel Kelly (145) added a pin and Briar Ivey (120) had a technical fall against Sherrard, while Carter Rude (138), Seamus McDonnell (145), Ben Geske (152) and Jacob Newberry (195) all won by pin against Mendota.
Polo sweeps at home: The Marcos defeated St. Bede 42-31 and Alden-Hebron 66-6 in a pair of duals in Polo.
Lucas Nelson (126 pounds), Wyatt Doty (132), Chase Bremmer (138) and Draven Zier (152) all won by pin against St. Bede, which also gave Polo three forfeits. The Marcos got 10 wins by forfeit and picked up a pin from Shawn Pattan (285) against Alden-Hebron.
Boys bowling
Dixon 3,330, Rock Island 3,003: The Dukes recorded their highest series of the season as they rolled past the Rocks on the lanes at Plum Hollow.
Cody Geil paced Dixon with a 685 series (244, 201, 240), and Clark Bonnewell had a 673 (179, 268, 226); the 268 was the high game of the match. Also competing for the Dukes were David Laird (528), Wyatt Miller (514), Owen Haverland (471) and Oliver Haverland (459).
Austin Cantrell led Rock Island with a 574 series (258 high game).
Oregon 3,453, Dakota 3,387: The Hawks posted a season-high series to edge the Trojans at Town & Country Lanes in Mt. Morris, improving their season record to 15-2 and securing their second consecutive Northern Illinois Bowling Conference championship.
Brandon Rowe led Oregon with a personal season-high 667 series (264, 223, 180). Gavvin Surmo followed with a 605, Stylar Long had a 584, Matthew Stahl chipped in a 581, Roberto Hernandez tallied a 547, and Bryan Immel added a 469.
Caden Elmer rolled a 655 (266, 215, 174) and Jacob Holste bowled a 641 (232, 242, 167) to lead Dakota.
Girls bowling
Dixon 2,414, Mendota 2,397: The Duchesses edged the Trojans by 17 pins at Mendota Elks Lodge, led by Autumn Swift’s 534 series (200 high game).
Grace DeBord was the next for Dixon with a 458, Olivia Gingras rolled a 444, and Addison Cox chipped in a 368. Danica Rourke and Maddie Kirby added a 317 and 293.
Lauren Holland led the Trojans with a 474 series.
Oregon 2,792, Dakota 2,183: The Hawks took down the Trojans at Town & Country Lanes with a season-high series, improving their record to 7-3.
Ava Wight paced Oregon with a 604 series (230, 178, 196), Trinity Hultquist followed with a 515, Kendra Ehrler rolled a 490, Mackenzie Alford bowled a 464, and Kylie Krug and Ahren Howey added a 395 and 324.