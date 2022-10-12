SVM area roundup: Dixon, Sterling pick up conference volleyball victories

The Dixon volleyball team rolled past Winnebago 25-12, 25-19 in a Big Northern Conference match Tuesday night at Lancaster Gym.
Ella Govig had five kills, seven blocks and two aces, Joey Brumbly had six kills, two blocks and 12 digs, and Madyson Tichler had six kills, a block and two digs for the Duchesses (20-9, 4-3 BNC).
Morgan Hargrave added nine digs and three kills, Sydney Hargrave had 13 assists, six digs and two blocks, and Hanna Lengquist finished with six assists and six digs. Olivia Cox added three blocks and two digs, and Natalie Davidson chipped in 12 digs and two aces for Dixon.
Sterling def. Galesburg 25-21, 25-22: The Golden Warriors continued their late-season surge, defeating the Silver Streaks in straight sets on the road for their second straight Western Big 6 win.
Maggie Rowzee slammed seven kills, Katie Dittmar spiked six more, and Aubri Menchaca led the way with 16 digs for Sterling (10-14-2, 4-8 WB6). Macy Anderson had 12 digs, Kathyrn Rowzee finished with two blocks, two assists and two aces, and Delali Amankwa stuffed the stat sheet with 16 assists, seven digs, three kills and an ace.
Fulton def. Polo 25-18, 25-11: The Steamers topped the Marcos in an NUIC match in Fulton.
Brooklyn Brennan had four kills, eight assists, two digs and two aces, and Annaka Hackett added five kills and two blocks for Fulton. Ava Bowen had three kills and seven aces, Miraya Pessman added two kills, two aces, six assists and six digs, and Resse Germann chipped in four digs, two aces and a block.
Lindee Poper led Polo with three kills, Bekah Zeigler added two kills and an ace, and Courtney Grobe and Ali Dankeas also spiked two kills each for the Marcos. Ellie Wells dished three assists, and Teah Almasy chipped in four assists, a kill and a block.
Eastland def. Milledgeville 25-19, 26-24: The Cougars downed the Missiles in an NUIC match in Lanark.
Trixie Carroll spiked 11 kills for Eastland (13-13, 5-5 NUIC), and Jenica Stoner had 21 assists and an ace. Jocelyn Green finished with 11 digs, Quinc Haverland had two blocks and an ace, Audrey Sunquist stuffed two blocks, and Sienna Peterson served an ace.
Lydia Faulkner had five kills, five digs and two blocks for Milledgeville, and Emma Foster finished with nine digs, three assists and two kills. Lily Smith added two kills and three digs, Maliah Grenoble had four digs and three assists, and Marissa Sturrup chipped in three digs and a kill.
Forreston def. AFC 25-15, 25-16: The Cardinals defeated the Raiders in an NUIC match in Forreston.
Jaiden Schneiderman had 11 kills and four aces, and Rylee Broshous added seven kills, seven digs and two aces for Forreston (18-8-1, 9-0 NUIC). Alaina Miller had 12 digs, Maddie Schoonhoven spiked five kills, and Brooke Boettner dished 22 assists.
Brianna Gonnerman finished with five points, three assists and a block for AFC (4-19, 0-10), and Taylor Jahn had four points, three kills and an ace. Mallory Coffman had two kills and a block, Elena Refatllari added three digs, Nadezda Cater chipped in two digs, and Reilly Schafer served an ace.
Erie-Prophetstown def. Rockridge 15-25, 25-15, 25-5: After falling in the first set at home, the Panthers rolled past the Rockets in a Three Rivers West match.
Sydney Schwartz served 20 points in a row as Erie-Prophetstown took a 21-1 lead in the decisive third set. She finished the match with four aces.
Kennedy Buck had 23 assists and six digs, and Jamie Neumiller added 14 digs and three aces. Sarii Kochevar led the Panthers with seven kills and three blocks, Aylah Jones also spiked seven kills, and Olivia Purvis had five kills. Claire Reymer and Lauren Abbott both stuffed two blocks.
Girls swimming
Sterling 99.5, LaSalle-Peru/Ottawa 80.5: The Water Warriors won 10 of the 12 events in a dual victory at the Duis Center.
Madison Austin won two individual events and swam on two winning relays, and Hazel Pham had two individual wins and a relay victory for Sterling. Austin won the 200 IM (2:18.97) and 500 freestyle (5:39.36), and Pham took the 50 freestyle (27.88 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:05.64).
Those two teamed up with Chloe Clark and Michelle Bellows-Henderson to win the 200 medley relay in 2:10.42, while Clark, Kate Austin, Emily Lofgren and Madison Austin won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:14.56.
Kate Austin added a win in the 200 freestyle (2:16.38), Clark won the 100 backstroke (1:10.65), and Emily Lofgren won the 100 breaststroke (1:26.86). Macie Lofgren won the 1-meter diving competition (163.45 points).
Boys soccer
Moline 6, Sterling 0: The Golden Warriors were shut out in their Western Big 6 finale in Moline.
Sterling trailed just 1-0 at halftime, but the Maroons scored 38 seconds into the second half, then tacked on two more goals before 10 minutes had elapsed to pull away.
Girls tennis
Boylan 5, Newman 0: The Comets were swept in a nonconference match in Rockford.
Newman lost both singles matches and all three doubles matches in straight sets.
College volleyball
Sauk Valley def. Waubonsee 3-1: The Skyhawks hit the road to Sugar Grove and returned with a 25-11, 21-25, 25-12, 25-19 victory.
Nicole Boelens had 13 kills and 15 digs, and Mckenzie Hecht added 12 kills and 11 digs for Sauk Valley (16-12). Tiana Tichler had nine kills and two blocks, Jaelyn Fitzgerald added eight kills and three blocks, and Kara Stoecker, Maya Gartin and Kierra Collins each spiked two kills.
Addyson Kinn had 22 digs, Gabby Jones had 20 assists and eight digs, and Cadence Stonitsch chipped in 18 assists and six digs for the Skyhawks, who host Morton at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Saturday’s late results
Women’s college tennis
Skyhawks advance to nationals: For the fourth straight year, the Sauk Valley Community College women’s tennis team has qualified for the NJCAA national tournament, as the Skyhawks took second at the Region IV Tournament on Saturday at Moraine Valley.
Saryn Seeley and Chloe Coil won the title at No. 1 doubles, avenging a few regular-season losses to win the bracket. Seeley added a fourth-place finish at No. 1 singles.
The No. 2 doubles team of Olivia Pitkin and Madisyn Hubbs were runner-up in their division, and Roquelle Penaflor and Kenzie Hubbard took third at No. 3 doubles. Penaflor added a fourth-place finish at No. 6 singles.
Moraine Valley scored 21 points to take the team title. Sauk Valley finished with 15.5 to top third-place McHenry by 5.5 points to earn the other advancing spot.
The Skyhawks will have to wait until the spring to make their trip to nationals, which will be held May 5-10 in Tyler, Texas.