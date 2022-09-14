Area roundup: Sterling, Newman volleyball teams pick up conference road wins

The Sterling volleyball team picked up its first Western Big 6 win on Tuesday, defeating United Township 25-22, 25-22 in East Moline.
Katie Dittmar had seven kills, and Olivia Melcher added five kills and 10 digs for the Golden Warriors (5-5-2, 1-4 WB6). Delali Amankwa had 22 assists and 10 digs, Kathryn Rowzee stuffed three blocks and served two aces, Julia Thormeyer served four aces, and Kirra Gibson stuffed a block for Sterling.
DeKalb def. Dixon 25-21, 25-19: The Duchesses dropped a nonconference match on the road.
Joey Brumbly had four kills, six digs and an ace, and Ella Govig added four kills, four digs and an ace for Dixon (8-4). Sydney Hargrave finished with seven assists, three kills and 12 digs, Madyson Tichler had four kills and a block, and Natalie Davidson chipped in 10 digs.
Newman def. Mendota 25-16, 25-20: The Comets stayed unbeaten in Three Rivers East play, downing the Trojans on the road.
Kennedy Rowzee had nine kills, three blocks and four digs, and Jess Johns added nine kills, seven digs and three aces for Newman (11-2, 5-0). Katie Grennan finished with four kills, 10 assists, six digs and an ace, and Molly Olson had 12 assists, eight digs, two kills and a block. Sophia Ely added two kills and two blocks, and Addison Foster chipped in five digs and two aces.
Erie-Prophetstown def. Morrison 25-18, 23-25, 25-23: The Panthers pulled out a tight Three Rivers match against the visiting Fillies.
Aylah Jones had seven kills, nine digs and an ace, and Kennedy Buck finished with 19 assists and seven digs for Erie-Prophetstown. Jamie Neumiller had 11 digs and an ace, Olivia Purvis spiked five kills, and Sarii Kochevar added four kills and a block.
Princeton def. Bureau Valley 18-25, 25-20, 25-18: The Storm lost a Three Rivers East road match to the Tigresses.
Milledgeville def. Polo 16-25, 25-22, 25-16: The Missiles dropped the first set but came back to down the visiting Marcos in three sets of NUIC play.
Milledgeville (7-4, 2-0) did not provide completed stats, but through two sets, Marissa Sturrup had nine kills, Lydia Faulkner added six kills and two blocks, and Lily Smith spiked four kills. Emma Foster had 13 assists and four digs, and Maliah Grenoble added six assists and four digs.
Leaders for Polo were Lindee Poper with six kills and three blocks, Teah Almasy with seven assists, Ellie Wells with five assists and two kills, Sydnei Rahn with three blocks and two kills, and Ali Danekas with three kills.
Amboy def. AFC 25-10, 25-20: The Clippers beat the Raiders on the road for their second win of the season.
Leaders for Amboy were Courtney Ortgeisen with three kills and two aces, Elly Jones with four kills and Tyra Vaessen with 11 assists. Kiera Karslon added two kills for the Clippers.
Girls golf
Oregon 187, Dixon 211: The Hawks defeated the Duchesses in a Big Northern dual at Silver Ridge, as Dixon’s Katie Drew shot a 35 to outduel Oregon’s Ava Hackman (39) for medalist honors.
Also for Oregon (12-1, 8-0 BNC), Aniyah Sarver fired a 48, and Lexi Davis and Sarah Eckardt both added 50s. Kendra Ehrler (65) and Hailey-Jane Becker (67) also played for the Hawks.
Dixon (4-5, 3-4) got a 55 from Reese Dambman, a 59 from Kiana Olalde, and a 62 from Tya Collins. Zoey Williamson (70) and Saida Bajrami (78) also competed.
West Carroll 243, Lena-Winslow/Pearl City 245: The Thunder won an NUIC dual at Sandburr Run in Thomson, led by medalist Victoria Reiland’s 50.
Karissa Andrews added a 62, Brianna Jensen shot a 63, and Corinne Krontz had a 68 for West Carroll.
Boys golf
Dixon 166, Oregon 204: The Dukes downed the Hawks in a Big Northern dual at Silver Ridge.
Alex Harrison and Mason Weigle tied for medalist honors, as both shot 38s for Dixon (10-1, 7-1 BNC). Steven Kitzman and John Godbold both fired 45s, Cade Hey had a 49, and Jayce Kastner added a 53.
Kyler Early led Oregon (4-7, 2-7) with a 49, Logan Sarver fired a 50, Brady Davis shot a 52, and Dom Terlikowski added a 53. Brogan Wilkinson and Jackson Messenger both had 56s.
Riverdale 167, Newman 180, Rockridge 210: The Comets split a Three Rivers triangular at Emerald Hill in Sterling.
Kyle Wolfe tied for medalist with a 40 to lead Newman. Logan Palmer fired a 45, Garet Wolfe shot a 46, and Carson Palmer rounded out the team score with a 49. Tate Downs (60) and Andrew Downs (67) also played for the Comets.
Riverdale’s Aidan Doughty also shot a 40.
St. Bede 164, Orion 196, Erie-Prophetstown 217: The Panthers lost a Three Rivers triangular in Peru.
Blake Geuns led Erie-Prophetstown with a 48, Bryce VanDeWostine fired a 54, and Colin Ashdown had a 57. Keith Goodson and Eli Wetzell both shot 57s, and Robert Winters added a 65.
St. Bede’s Jake Delaney was medalist with a 36.
Forreston 190, Eastland 209, Dakota 245: The Cardinals swept an NUIC triangular at Sunset Golf Course in Mt. Morris.
Kaden Brown was medalist with a 43, while Heath Schubert, Kendall Erdman and Darin Greenfield all fired 49s for Forreston. Kaden Ganz shot a 50, and Hannah Harvey added a 54.
Keegan Strauch led Eastland with a 50, Braden Anderson fired a 51, and Cooper Dollinger shot a 52. Colton Hendricks had a 56, Camron Huber added a 58, and Parker Krogman shot a 68.
Lena-Winslow/Pearl City 221, West Carroll 247: The Thunder fell to 2-7 in the NUIC and 2-8 overall with a loss at Sandburr Run in Thomson.
Wilson Bressler shot a 54 to lead West Carroll, Dillon Hill fired a 59, and Thomas Krontz chipped in a 64. Noah Johnson and Erik Kice added a 70 and 77 for the Thunder.
Girls tennis
Dixon 5, Mendota 0: The Duchesses swept the Trojans in a nonconference match at the Emma Hubbs Tennis Courts.
Addison Arjes won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Leah Stees won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 singles for Dixon.
In doubles play, Leah Kuehl and Grace Ferguson won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1, Siena Kemmeran and Arielle Tefiku won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, and Olivia Gingras and Nour Alsarama won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3.
Boys soccer
Alleman 1, Sterling 0: The Pioneers scored with 0.5 seconds left in double-overtime to top the Golden Warriors in a Western Big game in Rock Island.
Carter Dietrich scored the goal for Alleman in the final second.
Cross country
Storm win home quadrangular: Bureau Valley was the lone school to field a full team in a four-team meet in Walnut against Three Rivers foes Kewanee, Princeton and Hall.
BV’s Elijah House won the race in 18:07.99, and teammate Benjamin Roth was second in 18:22. Payton Wolowski was seventh (21:57), Landon Hulsing placed eighth (22:35), and Andrew Roth (23:56), Maddox Moore (24:05) and Owen Larkin (24:38) finished 11th, 12th and 13th. Nathan Siri took 15th in 25:34.
College volleyball
Sauk Valley def. St. Ambrose JV 25-16, 25-16, 250-18: The Skyhawks won in straight sets over the Fighting Bees’ JV squad in Dixon, led by Nicole Boelens’ 12 kills and 12 digs.
Tiana Tichler and Mckenzie Hecht both spiked 10 kills, Reagan Oster added 21 digs, and Gabby Jones finished with 23 assists and six digs for Sauk Valley (7-8). Cadence Stonitsch had 13 assists, six digs and three aces, Mikayla Gazo chipped in seven digs, and Kierra Collins had six digs and three aces.
Sauk hosts No. 19 IVCC on Wednesday, looking to avenge a five-set loss at the Kirkwood Tournament this past weekend.