Area roundup: Rock Falls volleyball rolls in Big Northern opener

The Rock Falls volleyball team rolled past Byron 25-18, 25-7 in its Big Northern Conference opener on the road Tuesday night.
Emily Lego had six kills, two blocks and eight points, and Claire Bickett and Nicolette Udell spiked five kills each; Bickett also had eight digs and a block for the Rockets (9-1, 1-0 BNC). Denali Stonitsch had 13 assists, four digs and an ace, Carli Kobbeman finished with 13 points, seven digs and three aces, Cadence Williamson added two kills and two blocks, and Zoe Henson chipped in three digs and an ace.
Dixon def. Stillman Valley 25-23, 21-25, 25-19: The Duchesses notched a three-set win in their Big Northern opener on the road.
Morgan Hargrave finished with 11 kills, 16 digs and six aces, Joey Brumbly had 12 kills and nine digs, and Olivia Cox spiked seven kills for Dixon (6-3, 1-0 BNC). Sydney Hargrave had 31 assists, 11 digs and three kills, and Natalie Davidson chipped in 13 digs and an ace.
Quincy def. Sterling 26-24, 21-25, 26-24: The Golden Warriors dropped a tough nip-and-tuck three-set Western Big 6 match on the road.
Kathryn Rowzee had six kills, and Kirra Gibson added five kills and two blocks for Sterling (4-4-2, 0-2 WB6). Olivia Melcher finished with four kills, nine digs and two aces, Mikayla Borton also spiked four kills, and Emma Smith led the way with 21 digs. Aubri Menchaca chipped in 11 digs, Julia Thormeyer served a pair of aces, and Delali Amankwa had 24 assists and nine digs.
Milledgeville def. AFC 23-25, 25-9, 25-21: The Missiles bounced back after an opening-set loss to top the Raiders in an NUIC match at home.
Emma Foster finished with seven kills, 14 assists, eight digs, four aces and a block, Lily Smith had 10 kills and nine digs, and Lydia Faulkner added seven kills, six digs and two aces for Milledgeville. Marissa Sturrup chipped in three kills, nine digs and four aces, and Maliah Grenoble dished 12 assists.
Forreston def. Amboy 25-16, 25-17: The Clippers lost an NUIC match to the Cardinals at home.
Kiera Karlson had two aces, two digs and a kill for Amboy, and Tyrah Vaessen added six assists, a kill, a block and a dig. Elly Jones led the way with two kills, and Courtney Ortgiesen had a kill and a block.
Jaiden Schneiderman spiked 10 kills for Forreston, Brooke Boettner finished with 12 assists, six digs and four kills, Ennen Ferris added seven assists and five aces, and Alaina Miller chipped in 11 digs.
Orangeville def. Polo 25-20, 23-25, 25-12: The Marcos battled back to take the second set, but lost an NUIC match to the Broncos at home.
Teah Almasy had six kills, 10 assists and an ace, and Emily Wells added four kills, nine assists and two blocks for Polo. Lindee Poper finished with four kills and three blocks, Bekah Zeigler had four kills and an ace, and Courtney Grobe also spiked four kills for the Marcos.
Boys golf
Sterling 175, Sycamore 180: Led by medalist Mason Hubbard, the Golden Warriors won a nonconference dual at Emerald Hill.
Hubbard shot a 1-over-par 37, six strokes better than runner-up Ryan Polly of Sycamore. Braden Hartman fired a 45, Cam O’Brien had a 46, and Carter Morris and Trevor Dir added 47s for Sterling, while Bryce Hartman chipped in a 48.
St. Bede 154, Newman 169, Bureau Valley 199: The Comets split a Three Rivers triangular in Peru.
Kyle Wolfe led Newman as one of three co-medalists, shooting a 38. Carson Palmer had a 41, Logan Palmer fired a 43, and Garet Wolfe added a 47. Sam Neisewander (60) and Andrew Downs (65) also competed for the Comets.
St. Bede’s Jake Delaney and Brendan Pillian also shot 38s.
Drake Michlig led Bureau Valley with a 45, Landon Smith fired a 48, and Atticus Middleton and Logan Philhower both shot 53s. Donovan Owens added a 59.
River Ridge-Scales Mound 162, Fulton 169: The Steamers dropped an NUIC dual at Fulton Country Club, as neither team had a golfer shoot higher than 50.
Fulton’s Landon Meyers and RRSM’s Joseph Winter both shot 39s to share medalist honors.
Also for the Steamers, Jacob Voss had a 42, Reed Owen and Zach Winkel both fired 44s, Brady Read had a 48, and Dawson Price added a 50.
Stockton 184, Forreston 188, Durand-Pecatonica 202: The Cardinals split an NUIC triangular at Woodbine Golf Course in Stockton.
Forreston’s Kaden Brown and Stockton’s Jared Dvorak shared medalist honors with matching 43s. The Cardinals also got a 47 from Kaden Ganz, a 48 from Heath Schubert, a 50 from Kendall Erdman, a 55 from Darin Greenfield, and a 57 from Hayden Stralow.
Girls tennis
Dixon 4, Rockford Lutheran 1: The Duchesses won a Big Northern Conference dual at the Emma Hubbs Tennis Courts, sweeping the doubles matches in straight sets.
Leah Kuehl and Grace Ferguson won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, Arielle Tefiku and Siena Kemmeran won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles, and Olivia Gingras and Nour Alsarama won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Addison Arjes added a 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 victory in a back-and-forth match at No. 1 singles for Dixon.
Sterling 4, Galesburg 1: The Golden Warriors won both singles matches on their way to a Western Big 6 road victory.
Ellie Aitken didn’t drop a game in a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles, while Eva Dillon rallied before holding on for a 6-7 (6), 6-2, 10-8 win at No. 2 singles.
Leticia Caudillo and Emma Trader won 7-6 (1), 6-0 at No. 2 doubles, and Anna Hutchison and Teagan Morris won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 3 doubles for Sterling.
Boys soccer
Galesburg 4, Sterling 2: The Golden Warriors lost a Western Big 6 game on the road, as Yuriy Guerrero and Daniel Bermudez scored goals.
Sterling falls to 4-5-1 overall, 0-2 in conference play.
Genoa-Kingston 7, Dixon 0: The Dukes suffered a shutout at the hands of the Cogs, who remained undefeated in Big Northern Conference play.
It’s the first BNC loss for Dixon, which falls to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in league play.
Junior Leon had a hat trick for Genoa-Kingston, while Jay Wolcott and Diego Espinoza scored two goals each.
Oregon 2, Byron 1: The Hawks notched a nonconference victory over the rival Tigers at Oregon Park West.
Cruz Hernandez and Roberto Hernandez scored goals for Oregon (5-3-2), and Ryan Harkness and Miley Smith dished assists. Gavin Morrow made eight saves in goal.
Cross country
Eastland, West Carroll run in Winnebago: The Cougars and Thunder competed at a 10-team meet at Fuller Forest Preserve.
Eastland finished fourth in the boys race with 97 points, led by Hudson Groezinger’s eighth-place finish; he covered the 2.05-mile course in 11:59.59. JJ Prowant was 27th (13:52.53), Reid Witt took 29th (14:06.38), Trevor Janssen placed 35th (14:29.34), Jameson Pannkuk was 37th (14:36.96), and Mayson Meinert finished 47th (16:41.53) for the Cougars.
West Carroll had only three runners in the boys race, but Connor Knop finished fourth in 11:29.15, Roscoe Davies was 12th in 12:12.03, and Zaiden Smith took 25th in 13:46.18.
Winnebago’s Nicolai Martino won in 11:07.22, and the Indians had four other runners finish in the top nine to take the team title over Durand, 24-72.
In the girls race, Eastland did not field a full team, and West Carroll had no varsity runners. Delaney Wilhelms (14:36.93) and Leslie Mayne (14:45.75) placed seventh and eighth for the Cougars, while Lily Mullen took 19th (16:39.56), and Mallory Misiewicz finished 35th (20:46.44).
Monday’s late result
Girls tennis
Newman 5, Freeport 0: The Comets won a nonconference dual on Labor Day, defeating the Pretzels at Sauk Valley Community College.
Emma Oswalt won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, Julia Rhodes swept the No. 2 singles match 6-0, 6-0, and Maria Ardis was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 3 singles.
Emily Beattie and Joy Zigler teamed up to win 7-6 (6), 2-6, 12-10 in a nip-and-tuck No, 1 doubles match, while Sarah Murray and Laurel Chavera won 7-6 (5), 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.