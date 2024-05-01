Rock Falls softball edges Dixon in BNC battle: Tuesday’s SVM area roundup

Softball

Rock Falls 8, Dixon 7: At Rock Falls, the Rockets scored three runs in the seventh inning to top the Duchesses in Big Northern Conference play on Tuesday.

Olivia Osborne went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Emma Skinner went 2 for 3, and Nicolette Udell tallied three RBIs, including a home run, for Rock Falls.

Elly Brown and Kennedy Haenitsch each went 2 for 4 for Dixon. Brown had three RBIs and Haenitsch had one RBI. Brown and Abby Hicks both homered for the Duchesses.

United Township 5, Sterling 2: At East Moline, the Golden Warriors rallied to within 3-2 in the fourth inning but couldn’t finish the comeback against the Panthers.

Sienna Stingley went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Lily Martinez went 2 for 3, and Mya Lira went 1 for 3 with an RBI to lead Sterling.

Stingley took the loss in a complete game, allowing five earned runs on five hits and striking out 10 with four walks.

Amboy 9, Ashton-Franklin Center 1: At Amboy, the Clippers scored three runs in the second and fourth innings en route to an NUIC South win over the Raiders.

Tyrah Vaessen went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Kiera Karlson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including a double and a triple, and Peyton Payne went 2 for 3 for Amboy.

Ellie McLaughlin earned the win, allowing six hits and striking out nine with two walks.

Reese Polk went 3 for 4 for AFC.

Eastland 8, Milledgeville 2: At Lanark, the Cougars built a 3-0 lead through four innings and pulled away for an NUIC South win over the Missiles.

Isabella Ames went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Sophie Preston scored three runs for Eastland.

Jenica Stoner earned the complete-game win, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and striking out two with no walks.

Maliah Grenoble went 3 for 4, and Olivia Wooden went 2 for 2 on a pair of doubles for Milledgeville.

Forreston 12, Polo 10 (10 inn.): At Polo, the Cardinals scored four runs in the 10th inning to secure an NUIC South win over the Lady Marcos.

Bailey Sterling went 5 for 6 with two RBIs, and Jenna Greenfield went 4 for 4 with two walks and four RBIs, including a home run and two doubles, to lead Forreston. Greenfield scored a game-high five runs. Also for the Cardinals, Ayla Kiper went 3 for 6, and Caroline Bawinkel went 2 for 6 with three RBIs.

Karlea Frey and Sydnei Rahn each homered and totaled two hits, while Camrynn Jones and Cheyenna Wilkins each tallied three hits for Polo. Jones doubled twice, and Frey and Izabella Witkowski each had two RBIs.

Baseball

Newman 11, Mercer County 9: At Aledo, the Comets took a 7-1 lead after the second inning and hung on for a nonconference win over the Golden Eagles.

Liam Nicklaus went 2 for 3 and scored three runs, and Joe Oswalt, Chase Decker and Ashton Miner each tallied two RBIs for Newman.

Amboy 4, Ashton-Franklin Center 3: At Amboy, the Clippers scored one run in the seventh inning to edge the Raiders.

Dillon Merriman and Rylan McNinch each went 2 for 3, while Quinn Leffelman chipped in two RBIs for Amboy.

Eddie Jones pitched 6 2/3 innings for the Clippers, allowing three runs (none earned) on four hits and striking out 10 with one walk.

Chase Hayes-Near and Barrett Becker had one RBI apiece for AFC.

Forreston 6, Polo 2: At Polo, the Cardinals scored five seventh-inning runs to claim a comeback win over the Marcos.

Kendall Erdmann went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, including a home run, Carson Akins went 3 for 4, and Patrick Wichman went 3 for 3 with an RBI for Forreston.

Brendan Greenfield pitched five innings for the Cardinals, allowing two earned runs on four hits and striking out four with two walks.

Gage Zeigler went 2 for 3, and Scott Robertson chipped in two RBIs for Polo.

Nolan Hahn pitched 6 1/3 innings for the Marcos, allowing two earned runs on six hits and striking out five with no walks.

Milledgeville 5, Eastland 3: At Lanark, the Missiles took the lead with a three-run fifth inning and held on for an NUIC South win over the Cougars.

Tristan Green went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Connor Nye and Bryson Wiersema each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Milledgeville. Nye hit a home run.

Evan Schenck pitched six innings for the win, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits and striking out three with two walks.

Cole Huber went 2 for 3 and scored two runs to lead Eastland.

Girls soccer

Oregon 6, Rockford Christian 0: At Oregon, the Hawks defeated the Royal Lions to improve to 13-1 overall and 7-1 in the Big Northern Conference.

Anna Stender scored three goals, Deb Schmid scored two goals and assisted on one, and Noelle Girton scored one goal for Oregon. Kenna Wubbena and Arianna Hammer also had one assist each.

Mili Zavala recorded two saves for the Hawks.

Boys tennis

Rochelle 4, Dixon 1: At Dixon, the Dukes fell to the Hubs in a nonconference match.

At No. 2 doubles, Jayvian Herwig and Derek Miller picked up the lone win for Dixon.

Bowling

Sauk Valley seniors hit the lanes: At Plum Hollow Lanes in Dixon, the Sauk Valley Senior Bowlers competed every Tuesday and Thursday morning throughout April.

Individual high scores for the month were: Bill Bontz 183 game, 480 series; Connie Bontz 159, 442; David Bucher 192, 464; Steve Byars 181, 491; Chico Contreras 181, 508; Ken Couperus 220, 567; Anita Dunphy 166, 438; Dan Dunphy 227, 589; Ron Erickson 278, 702; Mike Imel 171, 445; Barb Jacobs 180, 495; Dave Jacobs 188, 488; Dick Janssen 224, 559; Gene Joiner 170, 474; Bob Joyce 190, 505; Jan Kuepker 147, 388; Ken Masters 226, 610; Phil Mercer 192, 462; Doug Near 165, 454; Ron Odenthal 186; 466; Cruz Rivera 149, 394; Judy Schmitt 138, 360; Jim Shuman 179, 497; Chris Steder 148, 387; Dee Szymanski 164, 406; Charlie Werner 130, 357; LaVerne Woesner 201, 541; Jay Wolfe 186, 526.