Sterling, Newman, Dixon softball pick up wins: Thursday’s SVM area roundup

Baseball

Dixon 9, North Boone 2: At Dixon, the Dukes scored five third-inning runs and cruised to a Big Northern Conference win over the Vikings on Thursday.

Bryce Feit went 3 for 3 with two walks and an RBI, including two doubles, Max Clark went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Aiden Wiseman went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Dixon (15-2, 11-0 BNC).

Alex Harrison (3-0) earned the complete-game win, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and striking out seven with no walks.

Newman 5, Mendota 1: At Sterling, the Comets took a 4-0 lead after two innings and held off the Trojans for a Three Rivers East win.

Liam Nicklaus went 3 for 3, and Isaiah Williams and Garet Wolfe each went 2 for 4 for Newman.

Wolfe earned the complete-game win, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out five with one walk.

Milledgeville 9, Amboy 2: At Amboy, the Missiles took a 9-1 lead after two innings and fended off the Clippers for an NUIC South win.

Karter Livengood went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Spencer Nye went 2 for 3 for Milledgeville.

Bryson Wiersema pitched six innings for the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and striking out four with one walk.

Eddie Jones went 2 for 2 with a walk for Amboy.

Rylan McNinch pitched five shutout innings for the Clippers, allowing two hits and striking out six with two walks.

Forreston 15, Ashton-Franklin Center 0 (4 inn): At Forreston, Daniel Koehl went 2 for 3 with five RBIs as the Cardinals defeated the Raiders by run rule.

Brendan Greenfield went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Carson Akins went 2 for 3 and scored three runs for Forreston.

Alex Ryia pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings for the win, allowing three hits and striking out three with two walks.

Brock Lehman hit a double for AFC.

Polo 8, Eastland 5: At Lanark, Nolan Hahn went 4 for 5 with an RBI as the Marcos downed the Cougars in an NUIC South matchup.

Gus Mumford went 3 for 3 with an RBI and two walks, and Scott Robertson totaled three RBIs for Polo.

Hahn pitched five innings for the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and striking out eight with one walk.

Hunter Miller and Cole Huber each tallied two hits for Eastland. Miller had three RBIs.

Softball

Sterling 2, Rock Island 0 (8 inn.): At Sterling, Sienna Stingley pitched a complete-game one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and one walk as the Golden Warriors topped the Rocks in extra innings.

Marley Sechrest homered on her only hit and drove in both runs for Sterling.

Dixon 7, Byron 2: At Byron, the Duchesses took a 2-0 lead over the Tigers in the third inning and pulled away for the win with a four-run seventh.

Ava Valk and Kennedy Haenitsch each went 3 for 4 with an RBI, while Kiley Gaither went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Dixon. Aly Moore added two RBIs for the Duchesses. Valk was a home run shy of the cycle.

Allie Abell earned the complete-game win, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and striking out five with one walk.

Newman 15, Mendota 7: At Sterling, the Comets scored 11 second-inning runs and rolled to a Three Rivers East win over the Trojans.

Lucy Oetting, Amiya Rodriguez, Brenleigh Cook and Sam Ackman totaled two hits apiece for Newman. Oetting hit a triple and a double. Cook, Oetting, Jess Johns and Molly Olson chipped in two RBIs apiece for the Comets.

Oregon 16-18, Rockford Lutheran 5-4: At Oregon, the Hawks swept the Crusaders in a BNC doubleheader, extending their winning streak to six games.

Gracen Pitts contributed three home runs and eight RBIs as Oregon totaled 30 combined hits in both games. Hayleigh Heuerman homered in Game 2 for the Hawks.

Polo 15, Eastland 4: At Lanark, the Lady Marcos took a 4-1 lead after the first inning and cruised past the Cougars for an NUIC South win.

Camrynn Jones doubled twice on four hits and totaled three RBIs, Karlea Frey tallied three hits and four RBIs, and Isabella Witkowski had two hits and two RBIs for Polo. Allissa Marschang and Sydnei Rahn added three hits each for the Lady Marcos.

Cheyenna Wilkins earned the complete-game win, allowing three earned runs on three hits and striking out 11 with one walk.

Gracie Steidinger went 2 for 3, and Olivia Klinefelter tallied three RBIs for Eastland.

Forreston 8, Ashton-Franklin Center 2: At Forreston, the Cardinals took a 4-1 lead in the third inning and held off the Raiders for an NUIC South win.

Bailey Sterling, Jenna Greenfield and Nevaeh Houston each went 3 for 4 for Forreston.

Isabella Thiel earned the complete-game win, allowing two earned runs on six hits and striking out seven with three walks.

Reese Polk and Natalee VanNatta led AFC with two hits apiece.

Morrison 17, Erie-Prophetstown 0 (4 inn.): At Morrison, the Fillies racked up 14 hits in a run-rule win over the Panthers.

Emery Brewer hit a triple, and Jordan Eads, Ava Duncan and Elle Milnes each hit a double for Morrison.

Bella Duncan pitched a perfect four-inning game for the win, striking out nine of the 12 batters she faced.

Fulton 8, East Dubuque 0: At Fulton, Addison Hartman threw a complete-game two-hitter with nine strikeouts and four walks as the Steamers topped the Warriors in NUIC crossover play.

Zoe Kunau went 4 for 4 with an RBI, including a triple, and Brooklyn Brennan and Emily Kane each went 2 for 4 for Fulton. Brennan had two RBIs.

Boys tennis

Sterling 5, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle, the Golden Warriors swept the Hubs in a nonconference match.

Brecken Peterson won at No. 1 singles, while Servando Diaz won at No. 2 singles.

Iker Zaragoza and Benjamin Boze won at No. 1 doubles, Yamaan Alkhalaf and Jubraan Alkhalaf won at No. 2 doubles, and Gavin Staats and Nathan Guerrero won at No. 3 doubles.