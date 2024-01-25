Rock Falls scores 100 points in win over Rochelle: SVM area roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024

Boys basketball

Rock Falls 100, Rochelle 78: At Rock Falls, the Rockets outpaced the Hubs 55-36 in the second half to seal a nonconference win on Wednesday.

Kuitim Heald paced Rock Falls with 27 points, seven assists, five steals, four rebounds and two blocks, Devin Tanton-DeJesus scored 20 points, Aydan Goff scored 18 points and Ryken Howard chipped in 13 points. Tanton-DeJesus and Goff grabbed six rebounds each, and Goff also dished eight assists.

Newman 65, Alleman 51: At Sterling, Lucas Simpson scored 30 points to power the Comets past the Pioneers.

Evan Bushman scored 12 points on four 3-pointers, and Garret Matznick added 10 points for Newman.

Polo 56, Amboy 33: At Polo, Brock Soltow scored 26 points to lead the Marcos past the Clippers.

Nolan Hahn poured in 14 points for Polo.

Troy Anderson and Quinn Leffelman led Amboy with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Forreston 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 34: At Ashton, the Cardinals surged ahead on a 19-7 second-quarter run and never looked back against the Raiders.

Forreston was led by Kendall Erdmann with 14 points, Mickey Probst with 12 points, and Brendan Greenfield with 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Brock Lehman led AFC with 13 points.

Fulton 48, Milledgeville 27: At Fulton, the Steamers seized an 18-4 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Missiles.

Fulton was led by Landen Leu with 18 points and Baylen Damhoff with 14 points.

Connor Nye paced Milledgeville with nine points.

Eastland 44, Lena-Winslow 39: At Lanark, the Cougars edged the Panthers for an NUIC crossover win.

Eastland was led by Adam Awender with 16 points and Trevor Janssen with 11 points.

Wrestling

Sterling 62, La Salle-Peru 18: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors won eight contested matches to claim a nonconference victory over the Cavaliers.

Landon Kenney (144), Dylan Ottens (150), Tatum Allen (165), Gage Tate (175), Oswaldo Navarro (215) and Charlie Reyes (285) won by pin, Austin Clemens (138) took a 9-0 major decision, and Isaiah Mendoza (157) took a 13-2 major decision for Sterling’s contested wins.

The Golden Warriors also received three forfeit wins.

Morrison sweeps home triangular: At Morrison, the Mustangs beat West Carroll 64-6 and Stillman Valley 55-24.

Against West Carroll, Patrick Shaefer (120), Karder White (157) and Cameron McDonnell (285) won by pin, and Collin Geerts (175) took a 19-5 major decision for Morrison’s contested wins. The Mustangs also received seven forfeit wins against the Thunder.

West Carroll’s Connor Knop (132) got the lone win against Morrison by pin.

Against Stillman Valley, Schaefer (120), Kamden White (126), Zachary Milder (132), Camden Pruis (144), Karder White (157) and Caleb Carroll (175) won by pin, Caleb Modglin (138) took a 15-2 major decision, Levi Milder (150) took a 10-2 decision, and Brady Anderson (165) won 19-3 by technical fall for Morrison’s contested wins.

Rock Falls goes 1-1 at North Boone triangular: At Poplar Grove, the Rockets beat North Boone 52-18 and lost 63-15 to Richmond-Burton.

Against North Boone, Logan Williamson (144), Trail Stonitsch (165) and Jacob Hosler (285) won by pin and Korbin Oligney (150) took a 12-2 major decision for Rock Falls’ contested wins. The Rockets also received five forfeit wins against the Vikings.

Against R-B, Logan Thome (126) took a 5-4 decision for the Rockets’ only contested win.

Girls bowling

Sterling 2,834, Kewanee 2,169: At Blackhawk Lanes in Sterling, freshman Sarah Doughty rolled a 539 series to lead the Golden Warriors to the win.

Olivia Barton added a 502 series for Sterling.