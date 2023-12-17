Aydan Goff reaches 1,000 career points in Rock Falls win: SVM area roundup for Saturday, Dec. 16

Boys basketball

Rock Falls 81, Stillman Valley 42: At Rock Falls, the Rockets used a balanced attack to beat the Cardinals on Saturday.

Rock Falls was led by Ryken Howard with 16 points, Kuitim Heald with 14 points, Aydan Goff with 13 points and Gavin Sands with 11 points. Goff reached the 1,000 career points mark.

Eastland 71, West Carroll 8: At the Eastland Holiday Tournament, the Cougars built a 29-2 first-quarter lead and rolled past the Thunder.

Eastland was led by Peyton Spears with 13 points, Adam Awender with 12 points and Parker Krogman with 10 points.

Garrett Law paced West Carroll with five points.

Pecatonica 70, Amboy 38: At the Eastland Holiday Tournament, the Indians built a 34-5 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Clippers.

Eddie Jones scored 12 points and Kabe Daniels added eight points for Amboy.

Oregon's Jameson Caposey drives the lane against Ashton-Franklin Center at the 62nd Forreston Holiday Tournament at Forreston High School on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (Earleen Hinton)

Oregon 80, Ashton-Franklin Center 61: At the Forreston Holiday Tournament, Nole Campos poured in 22 points to lead the Hawks past the Raiders.

Keaton Salsbury and Jameson Caposey scored 16 points each, Noah Johnson scored 14 points and Cooper Johnson added 10 points for Oregon.

AFC was led by Nolan Rueff with 19 points, Aaron Lester with 16 points, Barrett Becker with 12 points and Noah Danielson with 10 points.

Pearl City 53, Milledgeville 46: At the Forreston Holiday Tournament, Connor Nye scored 26 points as the Missiles fell to the Wolves in their first-round game.

Karter Livengood and Micah-Toms Smith added seven points each for Milledgeville.

Polo's Carter Merdian shoots against Winnebago at the 62nd Forreston Holiday Tournament at Forreston High School on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (Earleen Hinton)

Polo 56, Winnebago 54 (OT): At the Forreston Holiday Tournament, the Marcos outlasted the Indians in overtime for a first-round win.

Polo was led by Carter Merdian with 24 points, Gus Mumford with 14 points and Nolan Hahn with 11 points.

Girls basketball

Newman 45, Orion 32: At the Polo Holiday Tournament, the Comets took down the Chargers in their pool-play opener, seizing the lead with a 16-2 third-quarter run and never looking back.

Brooklyn Smith led the way for Newman with 11 points, six rebounds and four steals; Jess Johns totaled 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists; Elaina Allen contributed 10 points, five rebounds and three steals; and Madison Duhon added seven points and seven rebounds.

Polo 35, Forreston 28: At the Polo Holiday Tournament, the Lady Marcos downed the Cardinals in their pool-play opener.

Camrynn Jones paced Polo with 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Sydnei Rahn added five points and seven rebounds.

Jenna Greenfield scored 12 points on four 3s to lead Forreston, while Ericka Alexander added seven points.

Polo 43, Newman 42: At the Polo Holiday Tournament, the Lady Marcos edged the Comets to finish 2-0 on the day.

Johns led Newman with 20 points, 24 rebounds and two steals; Smith totaled seven polints and four rebounds; and Duhon added eight points and three assists.

Jones paced Polo with 23 points, while Rahn added nine points.

West Carroll 41, Milledgeville 34: At the Polo Holiday Tournament, the three players scored in double figures to lead the Thunder past the Missiles.

Caitlyn Stingley led West Carroll with 13 points, while Emma Randecker scored 12 points and Karissa Andrews added 11 points.

Oregon splits at Polo Tourney: At Polo, Oregon beat Milledgeville 48-38 and lost 45-18 to Pecatonica.

Against the Missiles, Alease McLain and Mya Engelkes led the Hawks with eight points each.

Boys swimming

Sterling places 5th at Clinton Invite: At Clinton, Iowa, the Sterling swimming co-op placed fifth out of 10 teams with a 132 score.

Sterling’s Patrick Riley, Conner Porter, Peter Garland and James Boze took third in the 200 medley relay (1:54.67), and Dale Johnson, Garland, Riley and Porter tied for third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.57).

Riley added a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (2:01.54) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.91).

Wrestling

Stillman Valley Holiday Tournament: At Stillman Valley, Oregon edged Dundee-Crown 181-178 for the 16-team tournament championship. Amboy placed 10th with a 48.

Oregon’s Anthony Bauer placed first (157), Landon Ege placed (113), Jackson Glendenning (165) and Andrew Young (175) each placed second, and Nelson Benesh (120), Jayden Berry (138), Ethan Mowry (150) and Quentin Berry (190) each placed third.

Amboy’s Lucas Blanton placed first at 175 and Landon Blanton placed fourth at 120.

Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tournament: At Erie, Newman posted a 132 score to place third at the 18-team event. Morrison took fourth with a 129, Rock Falls tied for seventh with a 95, Fulton took 12th with a 63, Erie-Prophetstown claimed 13th with a 60, Polo finished 14th with a 39, and West Carroll came in 16th with a 27.5.

Newman’s Brady Grennan placed first at 132, Carter Rude placed first at 144, Daniel Kelly placed second at 165 and Briar Ivey placed third at 138.

Rock Falls’ Logan Thome placed third at 126.

Morrison’s Karder White placed first at 157.

West Carroll’s Connor Knop placed third at 132.

E-P’s Wyatt Goosens placed third at 144 and Tristan Hovey placed third at 152.

Fulton’s Mason Kuebel placed third at 190.

In the girls tournament, Newman’s Blair Grennan placed first at 100/105 and Rock Falls’ Elissa Russel placed first at 155/170.

E-P’s Ryleigh Stephens placed first at 115/120, while Jayda Rosenow placed first at 140/145 and Michelle Naftzger took second at 125/130.

Boys bowling

East Holiday Tournament: At Don Carter Lanes in Rockford, Dixon placed fifth out of 16 teams.

The Dukes were led by Clark Bonnewell with a 1,332 series (second-highest individual score) and tournament-high game of 268. Wyatt Miller chipped in a 1,119 and Cody Geil added a 1,107 for the Dukes.