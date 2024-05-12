Hope Cancer Wellness Center offers Pathways Through Grief program

DIXON – Losing a loved one is difficult and brings challenges and heavy emotions. The Hope Cancer Wellness Center offers a six-week series called Pathways Through Grief that will provide tools to ease the pain and sadness as well as allow people to work through their grief.

Grief facilitator Claire Bianco, an end-of-life doula, will lead the class. The program is scheduled periodically based on interest. Call 815-288-4673 to express interest in the program. There is no cost to attend.

The program is sponsored in part by Jones Funeral Home and Preston-Schilling Funeral Home.

The Hope Cancer Wellness Center is located at 1637 Plock Drive, Dixon.