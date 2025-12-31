McHenry County’s biggest stories of 2025

A Trump supporter yells as he counter protests from the bed of a pickup truck during a "No Kings” protest rally on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, along Route 31 in McHenry. This political event drew thousands of protesters to the area to voice their opinions about the policies of President Donald Trump. Photographing protests is always interesting. Most pictures are one sided, but successfully capturing both sides of a protest in a single image is always great. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Here are some of the major stories that made headlines in the McHenry County area in 2025:

New majority takes over Crystal Lake park board: They were elected quietly in April in an uncontested race. But the new park board majority was anything but quiet when they took office, installing one of their own as president and swiftly taking a series of controversial steps with 4-3 votes. The board was so contentious that it prompted a protest and the installation of metal detectors and extra police at board meetings because of safety concerns expressed by the board president, who shared he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

About 40 people rallied in support of the Crystal Lake Park District – and against recent actions by the park board – at a rally on Aug. 12, 2025, in front of park district headquarters. (Michelle Meyer)

Impact of President Trump’s second term felt locally: President Trump’s second inauguration brought swift actions that had an impact locally. His efforts to streamline government and reduce waste resulted in cuts to local programs, though one cuts some were reversed following legal action. A funding freeze for Head Start programs was felt locally and, later in the year amid a federal government shutdown, uncertainty about SNAP benefits increased demand at local food pantries. The president’s crackdown on immigration also reached McHenry County and included a smash-and-grab-type arrest by federal agents outside the courthouse of a man who had just appeared on felony charges involved alleged forged checks. And while many people in Republican-leaning McHenry County cheered the president’s actions, they also resulted in a series of anti-Trump protests that regularly attracted hundreds of people, and sometimes more.

Protesters line Route 31 during a "No Kings” protest rally on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in McHenry. The protest drew thousands of protesters to the area to protest the policies of President Donald Trump. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Bob Blazier dies at 98: The giant of Crystal Lake civic life – who made a lasting impact in the realms of education, the arts, philanthropy and business – died in January, just a couple of months after his wife Rosemary. In another sad coda, the couple’s only son John Blazier died in August at 67.

Bob Blazier, then 97, holds a picture of he and his wife Rosemary Blazier in 2024 on their 75th wedding anniversary. He died in January 2025, months after his wife. Their son died a few months later. (Michelle Meyer)

A gun lost and found in Crystal Lake: Local authorities initially quibbled with reports in September about when and how long a weapon had allegedly been hidden outside the Crystal Lake library by a convicted felon. Only later did local police reveal that the weapon had belonged to one of their officers, who’d misplaced it.

McHenry’s Landmark School shuts down: McHenry County’s only year-round school, Landmark School in McHenry, closed its doors for the last time in June. McHenry School District 15 put the building up for sale – twice – before approving an agreement with a buyer who aims to turn it into a community center. The closing on the deal is still pending.

McHenry's Landmark School, 3614 Waukegan Road, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. The school, which was closed at the end of the 2024-2-25 school year, is still set for sale to the Popovich family. (Janelle Walker)

Grieving for Charlie Kirk: The assassination in September of the conservative activist who hailed from the northwest suburbs prompted an outpouring of grief and remembrances. It also resulted in pushback for those who criticized Kirk in the wake of his death, including the removal of the District 300 board president and an apology by a Crystal Lake District 47 board member. People also rallied outside a McHenry record shop for and against the owner and his statements regarding Kirk.

One of the Crystal Lake’s oldest buildings meets wrecking ball: Crystal Lake’s Academy building, erected in the 1850s, was set to be torn down at the end of the year after a long effort to save it failed.

August storms cause serious damage: Storms that tore through the county in August did serious damage, particularly the Cary and Fox River Grove area, where nearly the entire community was left without power for a time. Despite that, the county was denied federal disaster relief.

A tree went through the back window of this vehicle on Bloner Parkway in unincorporated Fox River Grove during the storm that rolled through at about 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. (Janelle Walker)

“Iron Mike” loses reelection: “Iron Mike” Lesperance, whose tenure as Nunda Township highway commissioner endured through 12 years and multiple controversies, ended when he lost reelection to Rob Parrish. Before leaving office, Lesperance left his mark by quietly having crews tear down a tree that residents had fought with him for years to save, a move one called an “act of vengeance.”

Trump store shuts down amid eviction: Following eviction proceedings and other legal issues facing its owner, the Trump and Truth Store in Huntley closed down. But by year’s end, the owner had announced a new home in Crystal Lake.

Ireland Mahoney hands out flags at a rally in front of the Trump and Truth Store in Huntley May 31, 2025. (Claire O'Brien)

Crystal Lake man gets prison for Ponzi scheme: Alan Hanke was sentenced to 4½ years in federal prison for defrauding investors in an $8 million Ponzi scheme. In McHenry County court, Hanke pleaded guilty to defrauding a local veterans organization – but then in September was allowed to take back his plea and is now awaiting trial in that case.

Beloved local butcher owner dies: There was a huge outpouring of community grief and support when Thomas Yucuis, owner of Butcher on the Block in Lake in the Hills, a business known for its civic involvement, was struck by multiple cars and died while on foot in February and died at age 69.

Mike Krebs - mkrebs@shawmedia.com Owner of Butcher on the Block, Tome Yucuis assists a customer at Butcher on the Block in Lake in the Hills on June 12, 2013, (Mike Krebs)

Young couple found dead in Harvard car: A Harvard officer made a grim discovery one night in October when he found a man and woman shot dead in a car. They were later identified as Rachel, 29, and Brandon Dumovich, 30, newlyweds who had met while in middle school in Crystal Lake. The case was ruled a murder-suicide by the hand of Brandon Dumovich.

Bull Valley entrepreneur died at 56: Mike Domek, who created TicketsNow.com and used the profits to set up Bunker Hill Farms near Woodstock, died in June. Months later it was announced that Bunker Hill Farms, a resort that raised millions of dollars for charity, was shutting down.

Former Crystal Lake clerk sentenced: Nicholas Kachiroubas, who was the city clerk of Crystal Lake when he was charged with possessing lewd images of children, received a five-year sentenced in November following a negotiated guilty plea.

Marian Central wrestler wins in court against IHSA: An appeals court in July ruled in favor of standout wrestler Jimmy Mastny in his legal fight with the IHSA over his eligibility. Mastny is from rural Oregon, Illinois, but moved in with his coach’s mother so he could attend the Woodstock private school.

Richmond parents sentenced in son’s overdose death: Cara and Eric Ullrich were both sent to prison for failing to intervene when their son 14-year-old son ingested a fatal dose of drugs. Eric Ullrich received a 12-year sentence, while Cara Ullrich, who his from responders when they were finally called in, received a 14-year prison term.

‘Reign of terror’ leads to prison: Nicholas Lopardo was sentenced to prison in September stemming from what prosecutors called a “reign of terror” in 2023 that involved 20 crime scenes.

Huntley rejects stop on new rail line: In the fall, Huntley leaders made a surprising move when they decided to decline a planned stop on a new passenger rail service that will run between Rockford and Chicago.

Tough tax cycle for McHenry County Board: Facing the prospect of cuts to county jobs and services, the county board reluctantly decided to raise its property tax levy. However, amid criticism after promising to lower the levy the previous year in exchange for a countywide sales tax increase, the board rejected the so-called “lookback” levy that would have been a bigger increase. Despite the financial pressures, the board approved salary increases for countywide elected officials.

Joe Cicero, Tina Bree back together on STAR 105.5 FM: Less than a year after Joe Cicero left the popular morning show, he was back on the air with his former partner Tina Bree in November, much to fans’ delight.