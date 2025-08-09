Memorial service Sunday for John Blazier, son of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Crystal Lake’ Bob and Rosemary Blazier

John Blazier, left, and Roger LaRouche, both of Crystal Lake, play with Snapchat before the start of the 21st annual Bob Blazier Run for the Arts Sunday, May 6, 2018. (Whitney Rupp)

A visitation and memorial service are planned this weekend for John Blazier of Crystal Lake, who has died just months after both of his parents, Bob and Rosemary Blazier.

The Blaziers were known as “Mr. and Mrs. Crystal Lake” for the widespread contributions in philanthropy, education, chamber groups, the arts and other endeavors.

Their son was also involved in civic life in Crystal Lake. He was donor relations manager for the McHenry-based Pioneer Center, which provides services to people with development disabilities and behavioral health needs and those who are homeless. He also was a manager at Exemplar Financial Network in Crystal Lake.

John Blazier died July 24 at the age of 67, according to his online obituary.

His death follows that of his mother Rosemary in November at age 96 and his father Bob in January at 98. Bob Blazier was superintendent of Crystal Lake School District 47, and the couple were instrumental in establishing foundations for Raue Center for the Arts, the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce and McHenry County College.

John Blazier was remembered in his obituary as being "one of a kind – equal parts hilarious and heartfelt. He had a sharp wit, a goofy sense of humor, and a lightness that lifted every room he entered. But underneath the laughter was a deep, unshakable faith."

It also said he “lived out his beliefs boldly and without apology – kind to strangers, generous to those in need, and always ready to stop what he was doing to make someone feel seen, heard, or loved."

He attended Crystal Lake Community High School, now Central, where he graduated in 1976 and played football.

John Blazier is survived by his devoted wife Amy, daughters Melissa and Natalie, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren Kash and Leni Rose, according to his obituary.

A visitation is planned for 11 am. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. in Crystal Lake. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10 at First Church of Crystal Lake, 236 W Crystal Lake Ave. Interment will be held at a later date, the obituary said.