Thousands still without power in McHenry County as storm cleanup continues Sunday

Over half of Fox River Grove was without power early Sunday morning after storms rolled through the McHenry County region Saturday afternoon and evening.

County Emergency Management Agency Director David Christensen said as of 8 a.m. Sunday, 56% of Fox River Grove was without power, 25% of Cary was without electricity, and 15% of Algonquin was out.

[ Photos: Storms wallop McHenry County Saturday ]

Those towns were among the hardest-hit areas of the county from the storm.

Christensen said there were fewer than 10 homes known to have sustained structural damage, but there was heavy hail in the Cary and Crystal Lake areas and hail damage might not be apparent.

Christensen said there were “a lot of trees down, a lot of wires down.”

The law enforcement training facility in Cary also took on water, Christensen said.

Cary declared a state of emergency Saturday evening after the storm.

Christensen said it wasn’t common for municipalities to do that, but it can depend on their purchasing ordinance and can allow them to get resources faster.

Cary’s declaration said the damage was still posing risks to safety and was “severe enough to require this declaration ... in order to be able to act in a timely fashion to supplement local resources” to prevent any further damage to people and property.“

The order is in place for seven days unless extended by the Cary Village Board.

Christensen said the EMA has offered its hand to municipalities, and that residents should see public works crews cleaning up roadways and utility crews restoring electricity.

The village of Cary posted on Facebook that solicitors likely will be offering their services in the aftermath of the storm. However, to do so they must obtain a permit from the police department. The village’s municipal code requires solicitors to submit a written application and complete a background check before a permit is issued.

When approved, solicitors are given an ID card with their photograph so as to protect residents from scams. If residents have concerns about a solicitor, they are asked to call the police department’s nonemergency number, 847-639-2341.

Also, it is a violation of the village code for solicitors, even those with a permit, to solicit at residences with a “no soliciting” sign posted.

Tom Dominguez, a ComEd spokesperson, said just before 10 a.m. Sunday that more than 5,000 customers in McHenry County were without power. He said about 80% of those currently without power should be back on by 9 p.m. Sunday, and all customers should have power by 2 p.m. Monday.

In all of ComEd’s territory, about 200,000 customers lost power and 140,000 were back on, Dominguez said.

Dominguez said if people find a down wire, they should assume it’s live and call ComEd at 800-334-7661.

EMA will work with the state to do a self-assessment, Christensen said. He said there will be a call with the state Monday.

People can self-report damages on the EMA website or through the agency’s app, Christensen said.

The Cary Farmers Market was still on Sunday morning, market officials said on Facebook.

Kevin Birk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the reports the agency got was mostly tree damage and downed power lines. But the service also got a report of a tree falling on a house near Woodstock and a 63-mph wind gust near Algonquin.

Sunday “should be free of storms,” Birk said, adding there is a chance of storms Monday into Tuesday in McHenry County.