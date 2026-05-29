Two minors airlifted after swimming incident at Mattheissen State Park

A pair of OSF Lifeflight helicopters landed on Friday, May 29 at the Deer Park Model Airplane Field in Matthiessen State Park. Two helicopters were called for two patients who were drowning in the Cascade Falls area of the park. Fire and EMS crews from Utica, Tonica and Oglesby, along with Conservation Police personnel, responded to the incident shortly after 12:45 p.m. (Scott Anderson)

Two boys, 11 and 12, were airlifted from Matthiessen State Park on Friday afternoon after a swimming incident at Cascade Falls Lower Dells.

The boys, along with other children on a field trip, were “rough-housing and engaging in horseplay” in the water when the incident occurred, Illinois Conservation Police Sergeant Phil Wire said.

Emergency responders arrived at the park at 12:55 p.m., fifteen minutes after the dispatch call. Both boys, who were on a school field trip from Chicago, were conscious and alert when firefighters first made contact with the group at 1:01 p.m., Oglesby Fire Chief Steve Maltas said.

Firefighters from Utica, Oglesby and Tonica watch OSF Lifeflight helicopter depart the Deer Park Model Airplane Field on Friday, May 29 at Matthiessen State Park. Fire and EMS crews from Utica, Tonica and Oglesby, along with Conservation Police personnel, responded to the incident shortly after 12:45 p.m. (Scott Anderson)

Before first responders arrived, an adult chaperone on the trip performed CPR on one of the boys, who was unconscious upon removal from the water, Wire said.

Wire said that both boys were exhibiting signs of distress and shock once they were out of the water, but were stabilized shortly thereafter.

The boys were airlifted to OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria as a precaution, the first at 2:01 p.m. and the second at 2:21 p.m., to be evaluated for any complications from the incident, Maltas said.