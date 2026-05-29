Two minors airlifted after swimming incident at Mattheissen State Park

Two boys, 11 and 12, were airlifted from Matthiessen State Park on Friday afternoon after a swimming incident at Cascade Falls Lower Dells.
The boys, along with other children on a field trip, were “rough-housing and engaging in horseplay” in the water when the incident occurred, Illinois Conservation Police Sergeant Phil Wire said.
Emergency responders arrived at the park at 12:55 p.m., fifteen minutes after the dispatch call. Both boys, who were on a school field trip from Chicago, were conscious and alert when firefighters first made contact with the group at 1:01 p.m., Oglesby Fire Chief Steve Maltas said.
Before first responders arrived, an adult chaperone on the trip performed CPR on one of the boys, who was unconscious upon removal from the water, Wire said.
Wire said that both boys were exhibiting signs of distress and shock once they were out of the water, but were stabilized shortly thereafter.
The boys were airlifted to OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria as a precaution, the first at 2:01 p.m. and the second at 2:21 p.m., to be evaluated for any complications from the incident, Maltas said.