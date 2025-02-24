Lake in the Hills Butcher on the Block owner ID’d as man who died in West Dundee-area crash

FILE - Butcher on the Block owner Tom Yucuis unloads supplies while setting up in 2012 for Huntley Fall Fest at the Huntley Recreation Center. (Mike Greene)

The owner of butcher shop and deli Butcher on the Block in Lake in the Hills as been identified as the pedestrian who was fatally struck by multiple cars Monday morning near the intersection of Route 31 and Miller Road near West Dundee.

According to a Kane County Sheriff’s Office news release, Thomas Yucuis, 69, of East Dundee was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 5:58 a.m. Monday to the intersection of Route 31 and Miller Road in Dundee Township for a report of “multiple vehicles that had struck a pedestrian on the roadway,” according to the release.

Witness statements taken by detectives indicate that a pedestrian was “seen walking in the southbound lanes” in “all dark clothing” when he was “struck by three vehicles” all traveling south on Route 31, according to the release.

“All involved vehicles stopped to render aid and called 911 until responding deputies and medics arrived,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

Upon arrival, medics pronounced Yucuis deceased at the scene, according to the release.

Butcher on the Block, located at 4660 W. Algonquin Road, Lake in the Hills, was founded by Yucuis in 2000.

The identities of the three drivers and witnesses have not been released by the sheriff’s office, as the investigation is still ongoing, according to the release. The three drivers are a 59-year-old Crystal Lake man driving an Acura sedan, a 36-year-old Algonquin man driving a Cadillac sedan and a 49-year-old Lake Villa man driving a Chevrolet Cruz.

No citations have been issued so far, due to the ongoing investigation.

The crash was reported on the sheriff’s Facebook page at about 7:20 a.m urging drivers to avoid the area as the intersection was closed for several hours.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office thanked that Carpentersville Police Department, the Kane County Office of Emergency Management, the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Kane County Forest Preserve for assisting with the crash.

Yucuis and his wife Jill are prominent local business owners who have run the butcher shop for more than 20 years. Just last month, Butcher on the Block won this year’s Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce award for in the best in the Hospitality/Food/Entertainment category.