3 charged with drug offenses in Sterling

Three men were charged with drug offenses Friday in Sterling after a two-month-long task force investigation, according to Sterling police.

Michael K. Donaldson, 30; Joshua J. Baldwin, 41; and Seth R. Dejarnatt, 36, were charged after a residential search warrant was served in the 1000 block of First Avenue, Sterling, according to a news release.

The Sterling Police Department, the Illinois State Police Blackhawk Area Task Force, and the Illinois State Police Special Weapons and Tactics Team began a narcotics investigation in March in the area of the 1000 block of First Avenue after Sterling police received several reports of drug trafficking, according to the release.

Dejarnatt, Donaldson, and Baldwin were singled out as suspects, with the search warrant executed on Friday, police said. According to the release:

• Dejarnatt was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams, a Class X felony, and permitting unlawful use of a building, a Class 4 felony.

• Baldwin was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver more than 5 grams but less than 15 grams, a Class 1 felony; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

• Donaldson was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver 0-50 grams of a Schedule 1 narcotic, a Class 2 felony.

Two other men were also taken into custody during the search. Pedro Galindo, 52, was taken into custody on a Whiteside County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal trespass to real property, and Daniel S. Rodriguez, 36, was taken into custody on a Lee County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the release.

Baldwin and Dejarnatt were transported to the Whiteside County Jail because of violations of pretrial release conditions, according to the release.

Galindo was transported to the Whiteside County Jail, where he remains held, according to jail records. Rodriguez was sent to the Lee County Jail, where he remained on Friday.

Donaldson was given a future court date in Whiteside County and released.