Sandwich America 250 Committee to host cemetery walk at Oak Ridge Cemetery

As part of America’s 250th birthday celebration, the Sandwich America 250 Committee will host a old-fashioned cemetery walk starting at 4 p.m. Saturday at Oak Ridge Cemetery. (Graphic provided by the Sandwich America 250 Committee )

As part of America’s 250th birthday celebration, the Sandwich America 250 Committee will host a old-fashioned cemetery walk starting at 4 p.m. Saturday at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Oak Ridge Cemetery is located just west of the Sandwich Fairgrounds and Edgebrook Golf Course, on the south side of Suydam Road. The event is free.

Chartered in 1870 under the name Union Cemetery, the site was renamed Oak Ridge in 1895. During the walk, members of the committee as well as volunteers will pose as some of Sandwich’s most well-known citizens and will give an oratorical accounting of their life and their work.

Some of the persons to be portrayed during the Cemetery Walk include Augustus Adams, founder of the Sandwich Manufacturing Company, which at one time was well-known for its quality agricultural implements that were sold worldwide, according to a news release from the Sandwich America 250 Committee.

Maps will be available on site showing where the performances will take place and the locations of the grave sites will be marked as well.