Trump store owner agrees to leave Huntley location after effort to evict her

Trump and Truth store owner Lisa Fleischmann holds up a shirt in Huntley May 31, 2025. (Claire O'Brien)

The Trump and Truth Store in Huntley will leave its Route 47 location by July 17.

Just before the store’s eviction trial was set to begin Wednesday, the store owner, her landlord and their lawyers agreed to a settlement.

Among the terms of the agreement are that store owner Lisa Fleischmann vacates the premises by 6 p.m. July 17 and that she pay the landlord’s attorney fees and court costs, which she has done, court records show.

People rally in front of the Trump and Truth Store in Huntley May 31, 2025. Owner Lisa Fleischmann hosted the event as an anti-Trump (Claire O'Brien)

Fleischmann said she picked the move-out date and she hopes to be in a new location by late September or October. She also hopes to start selling merchandise online.

Fleischmann previously said she didn’t want her president-themed shop to stay at her current location and has been looking for a new place.

Fleischmann was cited for several alleged local sign ordinance violations in December. Her landlord has also received the same citations for her alleged violations, prompting the eviction proceedings.

Fleischmann said Wednesday she didn’t want her landlord to be a villain and said he was a good guy and had been bullied. She said the store wasn’t about being a moneymaker.

“People want to know the truth,” Fleischmann said. “They support my fight.”

While Fleischmann and some of her supporters believe the store was targeted because of its political content, both Huntley officials and Joe Gottemoller, the lawyer for the landlord, have said it wasn’t political.

Gottemoller said the landlord still had pending tickets for Fleischmann’s alleged ordinance violations, which in theory could result in daily fines.

Gottemoller said the landlord owns the building and just wants to find a new tenant who will have to understand they need sign permits.

“No business owner wants to be fined $400″ per day because someone won’t comply with rules, Gottemoller said.

He also said his side was prepared to either settle or go to trial. He subpoenaed the village code enforcement officer who issued the ordinance violations. The official was in court but did not need to testify since the trial was called off.

Gottemoller said most towns have the ordinances that regulate the use of business signs like the ones in Huntley.

The eviction case wraps up but an unrelated traffic case, which briefly prompted a warrant for Fleischmann’s arrest, is pending in court.

Fleischmann was arraigned last week on a misdemeanor charge of allegedly driving on a suspended license. An arrest warrant was issued when she missed a court date earlier this month, but it was quashed when she showed up for her following court date. That case is due back in court Aug. 15.

Fleischmann’s alleged ordinance violation case is due back in court Sept. 11.