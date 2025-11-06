Masked Homeland Security agents arrest man outside McHenry County courthouse

Agents wearing masks and vests that say Homeland Security take a man into custody outside the McHenry County courthouse in Woodstock on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. Eye witnesses said the officers smashed the door of a car to detain the man. (Photo provided by Kellie Kleitsch)

A man was taken into custody in the parking lot of the McHenry County courthouse Wednesday by agents wearing masks and Homeland Security vests who witnesses said smashed the window of the man’s car before detaining him.

The man had apparently just appeared in a courtroom for a hearing in a criminal case against him.

Witnesses said agents wearing masks and vests that said Homeland Security smashed the window of a car to take a man inside into custody Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, outside the McHenry County courthouse in Woodstock. (Photo provided by Kellie Kleitsch)

Video and photos provided to the Northwest Herald appeared to show the man being taken out of his vehicle in the parking lot at the courthouse in Woodstock.

The man believed to be the target of the federal agents is facing charges in McHenry County of possession of stolen or fraudulently obtained checks and forgery, Class 3 felonies, according to an indictment.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release later in the day that said about 1 p.m. they “received an inquiry that there was suspected U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the parking lot of the McHenry County courthouse. Upon receiving this information, the sheriff’s office was able to confirm there was outside law enforcement activity in the parking lot of the courthouse.”

The sheriff’s office “was not involved, was not informed of this activity in advance, and does not have further information on the situation,” according to the release. “Under the Illinois TRUST Act, all Illinois law enforcement is prohibited from assisting, supporting or participating in the enforcement of federal civil immigration laws.”

Kellie Kleitsch, a criminal defense attorney, said she was leaving the courthouse about 10:45 a.m. when she “first heard a commotion – shouting ‘open the door, open the door’ very loudly.”

“I turned, and I had been watching this on the news. I knew what I was looking at immediately,” Kleitsch said. “All of a sudden, I heard the glass shatter and saw the group of ICE agents … and I saw them pull the gentleman from the vehicle.”

She added: “I started documenting as much as I could.”

She said the whole thing was over in about three minutes, and then the agents drove off in three separate vehicles that did not appear to be marked.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are suspected to have taken an Elgin man into custody after he left the McHenry County courthouse for an arraignment on forgery charges Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (Provided photo)

“They were wearing masks,” she said. “It was all very quick.”

Kleitsch said she could hear the woman who was with the detained man “screaming, ‘They took him. They took him.’”

Kleitsch said she walked over to “make sure she was OK, and she had a cut on her hand from the broken [driver’s window] glass.”

She took the woman, who said she was the man’s fiancée, into the courthouse and got her a bandage. Kleitsch said the woman told her that the agents said they had a warrant for her fiancé, “and when he didn’t get out of the car, they broke the driver’s side window.”

“She was hysterical,” Kleitsch said. “It was awful.”

The city of Woodstock also issued a news release Wednesday, citing the Illinois TRUST Act and noting that the local police department “does not detain individuals based solely on immigration status. Officers are, however, authorized to enforce state and local laws equally, regardless of a person’s immigration status.”

“If residents have concerns about ICE activity, it’s important to understand that local police cannot intervene or participate in those actions,” Woodstock Police Chief John Lieb said. “Anyone who believes they or a loved one has been unlawfully detained or treated by ICE should contact a qualified immigration attorney.”

Lieb emphasized that the Woodstock Police Department follows all applicable laws and operates under key state legislation designed to protect residents’ rights.

“WPD follows all laws, and as it pertains to this issue, we operate within the Way Forward Act, TRUST Act and VOICES Act,” Lieb said. “The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has prepared clear summaries of these laws for law enforcement to ensure we all operate with consistent guidance.”

Lieb also said he encourages residents to be cautious when seeking an attorney or legal service, saying that there “are individuals who misrepresent themselves as immigration experts and may take advantage of people’s fears.”

The city “has not been involved in any ICE activity and has not received any information or communication from state or federal authorities regarding immigration enforcement actions in the area,” Lieb said.

Residents are encouraged to learn more about the relevant laws at the Illinois Attorney General’s website: illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/Safer-Communities/Resources-for-Law-Enforcement/Law-Enforcement-and-Immigration.

A call to the man’s criminal defense attorney was not immediately returned.