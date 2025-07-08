Marian Central wrestler Jimmy Mastny wins in appeals court against IHSA in eligibility suit

Marian Central’s Jimmy Mastny celebrates his win over Orion’s Maddux Anderson in the 190-pound weight class of the 1A state individual wrestling finals Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at State Farm Center in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

An appeals court has upheld a McHenry County judge’s ruling allowing Marian Central‘s Jimmy Mastny to keep wrestling.

In its ruling, the appellate court agreed with a McHenry County decision finding the Illinois High School Association “had acted arbitrarily and capriciously in imposing disciplinary sanctions against” Mastny and his coach, Jordan Blanton.

The case hinged on whether Mastny was recruited to attend Marian Central; recruiting is against IHSA rules. Mastny moved from his family’s home in Oregon, in Ogle County, and in with Blanton’s mother, Stacey Blanton, so he could attend Marian Central.

Marian Central’s Jimmy Mastny pins Orion’s Maddux Anderson in the 190 pound weight class of the 1A state individual wrestling finals Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at State Farm Center in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

Mastny’s mother, Renee Mastny, has been friends with Stacey Blanton for years. Renee Mastny has said the Woodstock school could give her son a better education and has emphasized it was his decision. According to court records, Mastny moved into Stacey Blanton’s house before classes started at Marian Central almost two years ago, in fall 2023.

In December of that year, the IHSA suspended Mastny and Blanton over whether Mastny was recruited. The wrestler and coach took the matter to McHenry County court, where Judge David Gervais granted an emergency stop to the suspension, which allowed Mastny to wrestle and Blanton to coach that season. Mastny went on to win the Class 1A, 157-pound state title that season.

Last September, Gervais ruled that the IHSA was “arbitrary and capricious” in its enforcement of rules prohibiting recruitment against Mastny and Blanton.

The IHSA appealed the ruling to 2nd District Appellate Court, which upheld Gervais’ ruling July 2.

Renee Mastny said regarding the decision: “It’s over, and he just has one less thing to worry about, and he can continue to focus on what’s important.”

Jimmy, who recently completed his sophomore year with what his mother said was a high GPA, has several opportunities academically and athletically in his future, she said.

On June 15, which is college recruitment day, about 30 NCAA Division I and Ivy League colleges and universities reached out, Renee Mastny said.

Woodstock Marian’s Jimmy Mastny (top) puts a move on Orion’s Maddux Anderson as they wrestle at 190 pounds at the 1A Oregon Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

“As a family, we made it through,” Mastny said of the eligibility controversy, adding she has no regrets in supporting her son’s decision to attend Marian.

IHSA officials were not immediately available for comment Tuesday. Jimmy Mastny also could not be reached directly Tuesday.

Mastny won another IHSA individual state wrestling title this year, this time at 190 pounds. He was also named the 2025 Northwest Herald’s Boys Wrestler of the Year.