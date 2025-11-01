Federal disaster relief denied for McHenry County storm damage

Cary Fire Protection District personnel responded to close to 100 calls after storms swept the area Aug. 16, 2025. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

McHenry County officials are asking people who were affected by storms that swept the county in August to fill out a survey if they have not already done so.

The survey request comes after the county’s request for federal disaster relief from that storm damage was denied, and the county is working with state agencies to appeal the decision.

The county, especially the southeastern portion, was ravaged by severe storms and flooding Aug. 16 to 19.

A tree was damaged in storms in Cary, pictured Aug. 17, 2025. (Claire O'Brien)

Storms that came through Aug. 16 brought heavy rainfall, winds exceeding 70 mph and hail. The storm was so severe that almost all of Fox River Grove at one point was without power, and Cary Mayor Mark Kownick declared a state of emergency.

Another round of storms came through Aug. 19, setting off tornado sirens in McHenry and putting parts of northwestern Kane County under a tornado warning.

McHenry County officials have sought assistance for cleanup efforts, and preliminary damage assessment teams paid the county a visit in September to assess damage and collect information to help Illinois Emergency Management Agency officials pursue all available avenues of assistance.

Other places affected by the storms included Chicago, Aurora and portions of Cook, Will, Kane, Boone, Jersey and Calhoun counties, McHenry County officials said in a news release.

Officials said more virtual assessments will be done in the county to collect updated documentation and help strengthen the state’s request.

But residents and business owners are asked to submit new or previously unreported information about damage or ongoing needs.

Information can include photos of damage; documentation of alternative housing needs; reports of illness or effects on health; mold remediation efforts; or the need to replace furnaces, water heaters or major appliances, according to the release.

People can submit the information through an online residential self-assessment survey. People who previously did not submit information are asked to do so by Nov. 7.

The Associated Press reported that the Trump administration denied a request from Illinois officials for individual assistance after July floods in three counties. Illinois, Maryland and Vermont had disaster relief requests denied, the news bureau reported. All three are blue states.

Alaska, a red state, had an expedited request approved after back-to-back storms in October, but a request to rebuild a public safety building that burned in a July electrical fire was denied.

Illinois officials said in a news release that the denied request covered severe flooding in July and August.