Huntley residents react to village opting out of passenger train stop

Railroard tracks that run through Huntley are seen Sept. 3, 2025. (Claire O'Brien)

Huntley officials confirmed Friday that the village has decided against having a train station come to town.

Huntley had been slated to have a stop on the Chicago-to-Rockford rail line that’s expected to start operations by 2027, but the village recently notified project leaders they no longer wanted a station.

Village officials cited potential parking and traffic issues, among other things, downtown as well as uncertainty with ridership numbers and village financial commitments.

Some people online and in town supported having the train stop, while others felt the village has valid points.

Huntley resident Maria Abordo was selling custom crafts at the Farmer’s Market Saturday. She said she has an office in Chicago.

“I can do both ways,” she said of the train. She said it could bring business to town but mentioned talk of traffic. “I’m either or.”

Huntley resident Lisa Trent said she supposed she would agree with the reasons the village gave for canceling after asking a reporter why the village backed out and being told some of what officials cited, including downtown and financials.

Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nancy Binger said the Chamber isn’t involved in making decisions such as train stops, but “we are fully supportive” of the village’s choice. Binger added the village had some valid reasons for its decisions, and the concerns the village raised were ones people also have.

Matt Swanson, who was staffing a booth at the market Saturday, said his immediate thought after finding out about the stop was, “I’m shocked.”

Swanson said trains were how the country got built. He said out west in the 19th century, stations got built, and towns got built around them.

Huntley resident Tawny Havert said she thought a stop would be a great addition to town and would support it.

Orin Prchal and Oliver Myers, who were staffing a booth selling vegetables and other produce, expressed support for public transit options.

Prchal said a stop would be good for business and getting people into town.

“More public transit needs to be backed,” Prchal said, adding there are too many people on the roads.

Myers said more places should agree to have train stops, and wanted to see more transit in Illinois, but said the U.S. is very car-centric.

Katelyn Nichols, who was at the farmer’s market, said about the stop that it would be “great to have one” but there are others very close by.

In nearby Marengo, which isn’t scheduled to have a train stop despite the rail line going through the center of town, the City Council has expressed its support for having the train stop there.

When the council took up the idea of having the train come through, residents there had a variety of opinions. Some supported the train; others were against it, citing things such as parking and crime.

But the Marengo Police Chief Nathan Hayes said he wasn’t very worried about violent crime, more nuisance crime, according to Marengo documents. The chief said he thought the train stop would be good for the city.

An Illinois Department of Transportation spokesperson said Friday that service to Rockford won’t be affected by Huntley’s decision and the train service is tentatively going to start by the end of 2027.