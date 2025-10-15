Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Northwest Herald

Couple found in Harvard car each died of gunshot wound to the head: coroner

emergency lights

(Stock image)

By Amanda Marrazzo

A married couple found dead in a vehicle in Harvard each were shot in the head, McHenry County Coroner said Wednesday.

McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein’s office previously said that both Rachel Dumovich, 29, and Brandon Dumovich, 30, had been shot, but released the finding of cause of death.

A gun was found inside the vehicle and authorities have said it was an isolated incident. No further information of who shot the couple was provided.

The couple, who lived in Sharon, Wisconsin, and had met as middle school students in Crystal Lake, were found dead in a vehicle by a police officer around midnight the night of Oct. 6.

The couple had married in October 2024, and Brandon Dumovich turned 30 the previous day.

Rachel Dumovich, whose maiden name is Reimannn, attended Crystal Lake South High School. Brandon Dumovich attended Crystal Lake Central. In a YouTube wedding video linked from Rachel Dumovich’s Facebook page, the couple talks about meeting when they both attended Lundahl Middle School in Crystal Lake.

The families of each posted separate obituaries. Neither obituary acknowledged the other or referred to them as a married couple.

McHenry CountyCrimeLocal NewsCrystal LakeHarvardCommunity High School District 155Crystal Lake District 47McHenry County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front Headlines

Amanda Marrazzo

Amanda Marrazzo is a staff reporter for Shaw Media who has written stories on just about every topic in the Northwest Suburbs including McHenry County for nearly 20 years.