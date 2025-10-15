Couple found in Harvard car each died of gunshot wound to the head: coroner

A married couple found dead in a vehicle in Harvard each were shot in the head, McHenry County Coroner said Wednesday.

McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein’s office previously said that both Rachel Dumovich, 29, and Brandon Dumovich, 30, had been shot, but released the finding of cause of death.

A gun was found inside the vehicle and authorities have said it was an isolated incident. No further information of who shot the couple was provided.

The couple, who lived in Sharon, Wisconsin, and had met as middle school students in Crystal Lake, were found dead in a vehicle by a police officer around midnight the night of Oct. 6.

The couple had married in October 2024, and Brandon Dumovich turned 30 the previous day.

Rachel Dumovich, whose maiden name is Reimannn, attended Crystal Lake South High School. Brandon Dumovich attended Crystal Lake Central. In a YouTube wedding video linked from Rachel Dumovich’s Facebook page, the couple talks about meeting when they both attended Lundahl Middle School in Crystal Lake.

The families of each posted separate obituaries. Neither obituary acknowledged the other or referred to them as a married couple.