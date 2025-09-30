Shaw Local

Oakwood Hills man accused of hiding gun outside Crystal Lake library near school

Crystal Lake police vehicles sit outside the police station on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (Emily Coleman)

By Janelle Walker

An Oakwood Hills man with a felony record was was charged with new felony gun charges, accused of hiding an AR-15 rifle in a bush outside the Crystal Lake Public Library, within 1,000 feet of Husmann Elementary School, court records show.

Robert J. Walker Jr., 50, was arrested Friday and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon without a Firearm Owners Identification Card and with possessing a firearm at a school, according to McHenry County court documents.

Walker, the complaint said, was in possession of a gun at a home on McHenry Avenue, across the street from the library and near the Crystal Lake District 47 school. At about 12:42 p.m., he is accused of hiding the gun in a bush outside the library.

The court documents did not indicate how the gun was discovered.

Walker was released following a detention hearing Saturday at the McHenry County Jail, the court records show.

