Oakwood Hills man accused of hiding gun outside Crystal Lake library near school

An Oakwood Hills man with a felony record was was charged with new felony gun charges, accused of hiding an AR-15 rifle in a bush outside the Crystal Lake Public Library, within 1,000 feet of Husmann Elementary School, court records show.

Robert J. Walker Jr., 50, was arrested Friday and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon without a Firearm Owners Identification Card and with possessing a firearm at a school, according to McHenry County court documents.

Walker, the complaint said, was in possession of a gun at a home on McHenry Avenue, across the street from the library and near the Crystal Lake District 47 school. At about 12:42 p.m., he is accused of hiding the gun in a bush outside the library.

The court documents did not indicate how the gun was discovered.

Walker was released following a detention hearing Saturday at the McHenry County Jail, the court records show.