McHenry County GOP PAC to celebrate Charlie Kirk’s legacy with prayer gathering Tuesday

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles in 2022 for what he was promoted as a “no forced masks” rally. (Eric Schelkopf)

The McHenry County GOPAC, a political action committee that aims to support conservative candidates and causes in the county, will host a gathering Tuesday evening in memory of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk and his religious beliefs.

The event, dubbed “A Call to New Life in Christ” is meant to invite people to “take the first step toward a new life in Christ. Whether you’re seeking, returning, or ready to publicly declare your faith, we want to walk beside you, pray with you, and celebrate your decision,” the PAC said in a news release.

Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University Sept. 10. Ahead of his Sept. 21 memorial service, MCGOPac chairwoman Karen Tirio said in an email about the PAC’s plans to remember him that “Charlie Kirk was more than a leader – he was a spark that ignited a movement."

Tirio’s PAC hosted a celebration of life for Kirk at Niko’s Red Mill Tavern in Woodstock during the memorial service.

During Kirk’s memorial service, “speakers highlighted Kirk’s profound faith and his strong belief that young conservatives need to get married, have children and pass on their values to keep building their movement,” the Associated Press reported.

A MCGOPAC spokesperson said in the release: “Charlie was a man of undeniable faith. We believe his legacy calls us to action – to spark revival and open the door for others to experience the same saving grace.”

Tuesday would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday, and the U.S. House and Senate passed resolutions making the day a “National Day of Remembrance” for Kirk.

The Tuesday gathering is coming a few weeks after the celebration of life. MCGOPAC officials said over 800 people showed up to that gathering.

“The impact of that day is still being felt,” the PAC said in a news release, adding one man decided “to accept Christ” during the celebration of life event.

Tuesday’s gathering will include a message from Pastor Scott Barrettsmith, who was at the Sept. 21 celebration of life.

Barrettsmith’s message Tuesday is going to echo “the heartfelt sermon delivered at Charlie Kirk’s memorial,” according to the release.

The event will run from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Avante Banquets, 1050 Northwest Highway in Fox River Grove.

People who want to go to the event can reserve a seat on the MCGOPAC website, mcgopac.com.

Immediately following the gathering focused on Kirk and Christianity, the PAC will move into a “Red Wave Petition and Rally” at the same location, where Republicans can meet candidates running for office, sign their nominating petitions and get hors d’oeuvres, according to the MCGOPAC website.

Kirk, who grew up in the northwest suburbs and graduated from Wheeling High School, had made appearances around the suburbs in recent years, including in Crystal Lake and Woodstock. Tirio recalled last month having dined with Kirk twice and said he “left a blueprint for us” on how to learn, live and bring people to Christ.

Since Kirk’s death, comments people have made online about him have generated controversy locally and nationally. In Algonquin-based District 300, former board president Nancy Zettler was removed from her role as board president over a comment she made after Kirk’s death but was not censured. In Crystal Lake District 47, the board declined to censure a member over posts she made about Kirk.