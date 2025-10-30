Your guide to the March 2026 primary in Grundy County

March 17 marks the 2026 primary, where voters can pull a Democratic or Republican ballot to pick who appears on the ballot come November. All voters, partisan or not, can weigh in on referendum questions.

This St. Patrick’s Day, Grundy County voters can head to the polls in addition to sampling a green beer.

The deadline for candidates to file is Nov. 3. Candidates began filing Monday.

Editor’s Note: The list of candidates will be updated at that time. Campaigns can also contact Emily Coleman at ecoleman@shawmedia.com if they notice their candidate is missing.

Who has filed?

Illinois governor and lieutenant governor: Incumbent JB Pritzker, a Democrat, has filed to run for reelection. He has named Christian Mitchell as his running mate after Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton announced her intention to run for the U.S. Senate. Conservative research group Wirepoints president Ted Dabrowski, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick and former state Sen. Darren Bailey have filed as Republicans. Former gubernatorial candidate and Max Solomon, Barrington Hills real estate developer and Gold Rush Gaming owner Rick Heidner have also said they plan to run as Republicans.

Illinois attorney general: Incumbent Kwame Raoul, a Democrat, has filed to run for another term. Former Chicago alderman Bob Fioretti, Joe Cervantez and Andy Williams Jr. are running as Republicans.

Illinois secretary of state: Alexi Giannoulias, an incumbent Democrat, has filed to run for reelection. Diane Harris, a Joliet Junior College trustee, and Walter Adamczyk are running as Republicans.

Illinois comptroller: Incumbent Susana Mendoza, a Democrat, is not running again. State Sen. Karina Villa of West Chicago, Lake County Treasurer Holly Kim of Mundelein, state Rep. Margaret Croke of Chicago, and state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego have filed to run as Democrats. Champaign County Auditor George Danos, former state Sen. Rickey Hendon, have also said they are running as Democrats and Bryan Drew as a Republican.

Illinois treasurer: Incumbent Michael Frerichs, a Democrat, has filed to run for a fourth term.

U.S. Senate: Incumbent Dick Durbin, a Democrat, is not seeking reelection. Casey Chlebek has filed to run as a Republican and Stratton of Chicago, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, Kevin Ryan of Chicago, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly of Lynwood, Steve Botsford Jr. of Chicago and Jump Shepherd of North Riverside as Democrats. Several other candidates also have announced their intention to run, including Christopher A. Swann, Stanley Leavell, Awisi Bustos and Adam Delgado on the Democratic side and former Illinois Republican Party Chair Don Tracy, John Goodman, Pamela Denise Long, Lloyd Jones, Jimmy Lee Tillman and R. Cary Capparelli on the Republican. Independents Tyrone Muhammad and Austin J. Mink also are running.

U.S. House of Representatives: All 17 members of Congress representing Illinois are up in 2026. Grundy County falls into District 16, which is currently represented by Darin LaHood, a Republican. He is has filed to run for reelection. Paul Nolley of Roscoe has filed to run as a Democrat.

Illinois State Senate: Like its federal counterpart, only some of its members are up for reelection this year. In Grundy , that includes:

District 38: Sue Rezin, a Republican representing Bureau, DeKalb, Grundy, Kendall, La Salle and Will counties, is running for reelection.

Illinois House of Representatives: All state representative seats are up every two years. The races in Grundy County include:

District 75: Jed Davis, a Republican representing DeKalb, Grundy, Kendall, La Salle and Will counties, has filed to run for reelection.

Jackie Haas, a Republican representing Cook, Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties, has filed to run for reelection. District 106: Jason R. Bunting, a Republican representing Grundy, La Salle, Livingston and Will, among other counties, is running for reelection.

County-level races: Also on the ballot will be County Board members, county clerks, treasurers, sheriffs, assessors, and regional superintendents. Some counties also elect their Boards of Review, sanitary districts, and forest preserve district commissioners and president.

Meghan Martin and Kristen Koppers have filed to run as Republicans for regional superintendent for Grundy and Kendall counties.

What judicial races will I get to vote on?

Three vacancies are up at the Illinois appellate court level, according to an Illinois State Board of Elections list as of Sept. 3. Voters will also get to vote on retentions.

The appellate vacancies include a seat on the Third Appellate District. The district sits in Ottawa and includes Bureau, La Salle, DuPage, Will, Grundy, Kankakee, and Iroquois counties. Margaret “Peggy” O’Connell of Lisle and John Pavich of Frankfort has filed to run as Democrats and Jason A. Helland of Mazon and Mark Senak of Glen Ellyn has filed as Republicans.

Also up is a vacancy in the 13th Circuit for one at-large member. The circuit includes La Salle, Grundy and Bureau counties. Melissa Olivero of Peru filed as a Democrat and Michelle A. Vescogni of Peru as a Republican.

Important Dates

Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2025: Candidates in established parties can file the necessary documents either at the Springfield office for state-level candidates or at the County Clerk’s Office in the county where they’re running.

Among the paperwork required is a statement of candidacy and petitions signed by registered voters. The number of signatures required varies by office.

Nov. 10: Last day for objections challenging whether candidates can appear on the ballot to be filed.

Nov. 17 to 24: Filing period for candidates seeking to fill judicial vacancies.

Dec. 3: Deadline to file objections in judicial vacancy races.

Dec. 15: Deadline to file petitions for referendums to appear on the March ballot. This does not include referendum questions authorized by local governments, just ones submitted through voter-signed petitions.

Dec. 17: First day to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot.

Dec. 22: Deadline to file objections on referendum questions.

Dec. 29: Deadline for local government boards – like school boards and city councils – to adopt a resolution or ordinance for a binding referendum.

Jan. 8, 2026: Last day for a candidate to withdraw from the race.

Jan. 15: Last day for a candidate to file as a write-in.

Feb. 5: Early voting starts and county clerks begin mailing vote-by-mail ballots.

March 1: Last day to register to vote online through the State Board of Elections’ website. Grace period registration and voting continues through Election Day.

March 17: Election Day for the 2026 primary. Polls close at 7 p.m. Voters can request a partisan ballot with either Democratic or Republican candidates listed or a non-partisan ballot, which includes any referendums.