Chicago man charged with DUI after 3-vehicle crash in Crystal Lake, police say

The intersection of Route 14 and Manor Road/Cog Circle in Crystal Lake pictured Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Claire O'Brien)

Three drivers were injured in a crash that resulted in one driver facing DUI charges Thursday afternoon along Route 14 in Crystal Lake, authorities said.

The Crystal Lake Police and Fire Rescue departments responded to a call at 2:45 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Northwest Highway and Manor Road for a reported three-vehicle crash with injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that a Toyota sedan, driven by 32-year-old Carlton Fields of Chicago, was traveling east on Route 14 when the driver “caused a collision with two other vehicles,” Crystal Lake police officials said in an email to Shaw Local.

Fields was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police.