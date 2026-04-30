Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Northwest Herald

Chicago man charged with DUI after 3-vehicle crash in Crystal Lake, police say

The intersection of Route 14 and Manor Road/Cog Circle in Crystal Lake pictured Thursday, April 30, 2026.

The intersection of Route 14 and Manor Road/Cog Circle in Crystal Lake pictured Thursday, April 30, 2026. (Claire O'Brien)

By Michelle Meyer

Three drivers were injured in a crash that resulted in one driver facing DUI charges Thursday afternoon along Route 14 in Crystal Lake, authorities said.

The Crystal Lake Police and Fire Rescue departments responded to a call at 2:45 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Northwest Highway and Manor Road for a reported three-vehicle crash with injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that a Toyota sedan, driven by 32-year-old Carlton Fields of Chicago, was traveling east on Route 14 when the driver “caused a collision with two other vehicles,” Crystal Lake police officials said in an email to Shaw Local.

Fields was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Crystal LakeMcHenry CountyLocal NewsChicagoBreakingMcHenry County Front Headlines

Michelle Meyer

Michelle is a reporter for the Northwest Herald that covers Crystal Lake, Cary, Lakewood, Prairie Grove, Fox River Grove and McHenry County College