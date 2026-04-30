Man found dead in Batavia apartment was shot, has been ID’d; woman also injured

(file photo) The Batavia Police Department responded to a fatal shooting on April 25, 2026.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office has announced the identification of the 29-year old male who died of a gunshot wound following an incident in Batavia in which a woman also suffered serious injuries.

Darioun C. Smith was identified as the man killed in the April 25 incident. The coroner’s investigation revealed “fatal injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.”

The Batavia Police Department responded around 3:52 a.m. Saturday to East Wilson Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year old woman leaving the home with “apparent injuries,” according to a police release.

The woman was transported to the hospital with injuries described as serious.

Smith was found dead inside the apartment by officers.

A preliminary investigation by the police established that the two people knew each other. The police said the incident poses no larger threat to the community.

The circumstances surrounding Smith’s death are currently being investigated by both the police and the Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force.

There are currently no charges announced related to the incident, and authorities have not said who they think pulled the trigger or was responsible for the woman’s injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the police’s investigations unit at 630-454-2500.