Woodstock raises water and sewer rates, citing unfunded mandates, Route 47 costs

People enjoy the water while swimming on Friday, June 21, 2024, at the Woodstock Water Works. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Woodstock is raising its water and sewer rates starting May 1.

The city is raising the rates by 5%, the same percentage rates went up last year.

As part of why the increase is needed, city officials cited increased operating and capital expenses and federal and state EPA requirements.

Pressures on the water and sewer fund include the city spending $4.1 million to get a wastewater treatment plant into compliance with phosphorous requirements.

City Manager Roscoe Stelford said the city was in the middle of a $4.1 million “phosphorous plant upgrade,” and Woodstock has “significant” Route 47 costs that will be coming in the not-so-distant future.

Stelford said Woodstock also has expenses related to improvements at the treatment plants for things past their useful life.

He also noted communities have been hit with significant rate increases and said Woodstock is trying to prevent that while also providing water and sewer services.

Woodstock officials might also need to tap into the water and sewer fund to pay for the city’s share of Route 47 widening costs. Woodstock is on the hook for about $25.1 million in costs but has secured about $16 million in funding to cover the costs. The water/sewer fund could be tapped into if no other funding streams materialize for the project, officials have said.

The increase was passed as part of a series of measures approved in a single vote, but the City Council discussed it first.

Council member Melissa McMahon said the increase is not something officials take lightly but something that must be done.

“It’s hard, things are tough,” McMahon said, adding the 5% increase may not seem like much, but it is to many families.

Council member Bob Seegers said as much as the city hates raising fees, “a certain amount is inevitable.”

He said the only valid reason for the raise was equipment reaching the end of its life.

He said it was state and EPA mandates requiring the city to incur massive expenses that must be paid out of the water and sewer fund.

“As a council member, we have to support the increase because it’s being shoved down our throat,” Seegers said about the mandates. He added it didn’t feel good but the city has to accept it.

Mayor Mike Turner said the city does not run on unbalanced budgets and the city does not want to collect more revenues than it needs.

“Water and sewer is a core thing that we have to provide,” Turner said.

Turner said it was increasingly expensive to provide that service. Unfunded mandates out of Washington, D.C., and Springfield have been “very impactful” on the costs the city has to pay for, the mayor said.

Turner said he doesn’t agree with all the unfunded mandates and the amount over the past six years has been “particularly onerous.”

The mayor said he hopes it “slows or stops and we can manage it within reason.”

The new water base fee will be $20.37 per quarter, while the sewer base fee is $24.44, according to the ordinance the city passed.

A household with a quarterly bill based on 2,200 cubic feet of usage will increase to $223.08, up from $212.52. That is an increase of $10.56 per quarter, or $42.24 per year, according to city documents.

May 1 is the start of the city’s fiscal year.