Newman plays at Rockridge in 4-0 battle: Sauk Valley Week 5 IHSA football previews

George Jungerman of Newman Central Catholic breaks a tackle to score a touchdown during the game at The Jeff Prusator Athletic Complex at Mendota High School. (Kyle Russell)

Three Rivers Rock

Newman (4-0, 2-0) at Rockridge (4-0, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Comets: They have scored 28 points or more in every game and beat Orion 40-14 last week. They have yet to allow more than 18 points in a game this season. Matthew Blackert ran for 171 yards and three TDs in the win over Orion. They beat Rockridge 15-7 last season in what was their closest win of the year.

About the Rockets: They beat E-P 29-12 last week and have outscored their opponents 159-62. Newman has outscored its opponents 152-60. The Rockets are led by QB Cullen Schwigen, who had over 300 total yards and five TDs in a 36-29 win over Princeton in Week 2.

Rockridge accepted Newman’s challenge that whichever team loses, their school’s athletic director has to wear the opposing team’s jersey on Monday.

Friday Night Drive pick: Newman

Erie-Prophetstown (2-2, 0-2) at Mercer County (1-3, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: They’ve lost against 4-0 Newman and Rockridge the last two weeks while scoring just two TDs in each game following a 2-0 start. They won last year’s matchup 20-14.

About the Golden Eagles: Their lone win so far is a 28-6 victory over Sherrard in Week 2. They lost 47-20 to Orion and 43-8 to Riverdale last week. They play at Newman on Saturday, Oct. 4.

FND pick: E-P

Big Northern Conference

Dixon (3-1, 3-1) at Oregon (3-1, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Dukes: After falling to top-ranked Byron, the Dukes have outscored Rock Falls and North Boone 118-0. Dixon has allowed just five TDs all season, with four of them coming in the 28-7 loss to the Tigers. Dixon scored all 48 of its points in the first half against the Vikings last Friday. Landon Knigge led the backfield with 139 yards and two scores on just eight carries and also caught a score from Jagger Kemp. Dixon held North Boone to just 83 total yards, including eight on the ground.

About the Hawks: In a 49-0 win over Rock Falls last week, Benny Olalde, Keaton Salsbury, Jayden Berry, Jakobi Donegan, Xander Garcia and Austyn Morris all had rushing scores. Aiden Currier also had a 61-yard kick return TD for the Hawks. Dixon won last year’s matchup 35-0.

FND pick: Dixon

Stillman Valley (2-2, 2-1) at Rock Falls (0-4, 0-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cardinals: They are coming off a 63-9 loss to Byron after wins over Genoa-Kingston and Rockford Lutheran. They went 5-5 last season. They have another road game at Dixon next week before hosting Oregon.

About the Rockets: Outside of the 21-14 loss to North Boone, they have been outscored 182-0. They lost 38-14 to Stillman Valley last season. RF has been shut out three times this season after not getting shut out last year.

FND pick: Stillman Valley

Western Big 6 Conference

Galesburg (2-2, 1-1) at Sterling (2-2, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Silver Streaks: They beat Alleman 54-22 last week after falling 56-16 to United Township. Grady Hickey leads the team in passing with 354 yards and three TDs in Big 6 play. Corey McGee is their leading rusher in conference play with 114 yards and three TDs. Antwon Walker is the top receiver in Big 6 play with 241 yards and three TDs on 12 catches.

About the Golden Warriors: They came back to beat UT 49-28 after trailing 19-3. They outscored the Panthers 39-7 in the second half as Maurice De La Cruz finished with 127 yards rushing and three TDs on just 13 carries. It was Sterling’s best rushing performance since Kael Ryan ran for 241 yards and three TDs against UT on Oct. 21, 2022. Antonio Tablante also ran for 150 yards and four TDs in that same game. De La Cruz now leads the team with 199 yards rushing and four TDs on 27 carries.

FND pick: Sterling

Northwest Upstate Illini Conference

Galena (3-1, 2-1) at Forreston (3-1, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Pirates: They lost 52-20 to Du-Pec last week after beating E-PC 27-16. They edged Forreston 19-18 on the road last season.

About the Cardinals: They’ve won three straight games after beating Morrison 36-21 last week. They held the Mustangs to 98 yards rushing, the fewest in a game this season so far. They’ve rushed for 1,161 yards this season with a 6.7-yard average rush. Jonathan Milnes leads Forreston with 300 yards rushing, while Kayden Loomis has 288 yards and seven TDs.

FND pick: Forreston

Fulton (0-4, 0-4) at Lena-Winslow (3-1, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Steamers: They lost 49-0 to Stockton last week after an eight-point loss to Forreston. Braedon Meyers has thrown for 491 yards and four TDs to two interceptions this season. Mason Kuebel is Fulton’s leading rusher with 163 yards on 33 carries. Meyers has run for 153 yards and two TDs.

About the Panthers: They beat Rochelle 20-7 and Dakota 38-0 after a 38-14 loss to Stockton in Week 2. Aiden Wild leads the backfield with 397 yards and four TDs on 61 carries; Damian Rivera has 283 yards and four TDs on 22 carries.

FND pick: Lena-Winslow

Eastland-Pearl City (3-1, 2-1) at Du-Pec (4-0, 4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcatz: They beat Fennimore (Wis.) 30-18 last week as Draven Zier had 235 yards rushing and three TDs. He also had five tackles. E-PC trailed 12-0 in the first quarter before pulling away in the second half.

About the Rivermen: They are averaging 49.25 points per game this season after beating Galena 52-20 last week. Their first three opponents are a combined 0-12 this season. Dermot Dolan has 680 yards rushing and 15 TDs this season on 70 carries. Du-Pec is averaging nine yards per carry as a team.

FND pick: Du-Pec

Morrison (0-4, 0-4) at Stockton (4-0, 3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: They lost 36-21 to Forreston last week, but it was a season high in scoring after just 21 points in their first three games combined. They were held to 98 yards rushing against the Cardinals.

About the Blackhawks: They are averaging 45.25 points per game after last week’s 49-0 win over Fulton. They won last year’s matchup 54-14.

FND pick: Stockton

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large

Bureau Valley (0-4, 0-2) at Elmwood-Brimfield (2-2, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: Bureau Valley had its highest offensive output of the season last week in a 42-16 loss to Macomb. The Storm did not score more than 10 points in their first three games. BV is allowing 42.3 points per game. Last week, Tucker Shane led the Storm rushing attack with 47 yards on 12 carries, while Dane Stewart and Keenyn Richter each ran for a TD.

About the Trojans: Elmwood-Brimfield is coming off a 35-14 loss to Princeville last week. The Trojans and Storm have one common opponent in Knoxville. E-B beat the Blue Bullets 36-22, and BV lost 31-8. This week’s game is homecoming for Elmwood-Brimfield. The Trojans won last year’s game 27-21 in Manlius. E-B has rushed for 1,058 yards this season. Layne Johnson leads the attack with 341 yards and four TDs on 57 carries, while Myles Alger has rushed for 243 yards and four TDs on 33 attempts.

FND pick: Elmwood-Brimfield

Illinois 8-Man

Amboy co-op (3-1) at Galva (2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Clippers: Amboy has outscored its last three opponents 166-36 after losing its season opener, including a 46-18 win over Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland last week. Against FCW, Jose Lopez rushed for 153 yards and three TDs, Colt McCoy ran for 121 yards and a TD, Cody Winn returned a kick for a TD and Caiden Heath ran for a score. Amboy beat Galva 60-0 last season.

About the Wildcats: Galva has scored 132 points in its two wins and just 47 in its two losses. The Wildcats are coming off a 70-12 victory over Bushnell-Prairie City. The Wildcats and Clippers have two common opponents. Both beat BPC but had different results against Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland. Amboy beat FCW 46-18, and Galva lost to FCW 60-25.

FND pick: Amboy

River Ridge (3-6) at Milledgeville (4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcats: They lost 48-0 to West Carroll last week. They are 0-3 at home this season. Their lone win was a 40-38 victory over 0-4 Bushnell-Prairie City in Week 2. They host A-FC next week.

About the Missiles: They beat Polo 28-6 last week in the “Battle for the Blacktop” game. Karter Livengood caught TD passes of 33 and 49 yards.

FND pick: Milledgeville

Polo (3-1) at Ashton-Franklin Center (1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Marcos: They lost 28-6 to Milledgeville last week in the “Battle for the Blacktop” game. Mercer Mumford led Polo with 53 yards rushing and 78 yards receiving. The Missiles held Polo to 148 total yards.

About the Raiders: They lost 48-8 to Orangeville last week. A-FC has scored just 20 points over the last three games after opening the season with a 28-18 win. Kyler Willlstead leads the team with 262 yards rushing. Chase Near has 397 yards passing with three TDs and two interceptions.

FND pick: Polo

West Carroll (3-1) at Orangeville (2-2)

When: Noon Saturday

About the Thunder: They have yet to allow a single point in their three wins, beating West Central (42-0), West Prairie (56-0) and River Ridge (48-0) last week. Their lone loss was a 30-20 setback to Polo in Week 3. They have a big game at Milledgeville in Week 6.

About the Broncos: They’ve scored 40 points or more in the last two weeks after starting 0-2. They lost last year’s matchup 44-14.

FND pick: West Carroll