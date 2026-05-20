Historical covers for May 20: Court upholds county gas tax

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 20. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from historic global conflicts and unprecedented natural disasters to shifting political maps and local human-interest milestones across northern Illinois communities.

1944: Streator Daily Times-Press

On May 20, 1944, the Streator Daily Times-Press reflected a nation deep in the throes of World War II. The massive, bold banner headline, “ALLIED FORCES SMASH INTO HITLER LINE,” captured the raw intensity of the final weeks leading up to D-Day, accompanied by dispatches on “Airdromes in North France Are Pounded.” On the domestic side, the paper recorded the political pulse with “Gov. Dewey Picks Up 15 Delegates At GOP Convention in Oregon,” alongside a heavy dose of local community life, including a poignant call to service: “High School Students Get Draft Calls: Members of 1944 Graduating Class To Report For Examinations.”

1980: Morris Daily Herald

The May 20, 1980, edition of the Morris Daily Herald was dominated by news of a geological catastrophe that gripped the continent: “Fresh flow of mud, ash spews from Mount St. Helens volcano.” State politics also hit the front page with a critical legislative milestone as a “Bill to ban spent nuclear fuel in Illinois passes Senate.” Locally, the paper balanced serious infrastructural challenges—such as an investigation detailing how an “Abandoned trailer contains 1,800 cases of beer” – with the long-standing community safety concerns of rural residents over how “Old bridges create problem.”

1994: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

In 1994, the Northwest Herald led with a somber national milestone that marked the end of an American era: “Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis dies.” Closer to home, a major judicial ruling dominated the front page, declaring that the “Court upholds county gas tax,” a decision projecting a massive $27 million windfall for regional roadwork. The paper also tracked local regulatory crackdowns, featuring an investigative front-page report on how the Fox River Grove municipality “takes away spa’s license” following allegations of illicit activity.

Rounding out the collection, the May 20, 2021, edition of Joliet’s Herald-News captured the evolving landscapes of local government and education in the modern era. The dominant front-page story detailed a contentious political transformation: “REDISTRICTING PLAN: Proposal would add County Board districts, reduce board members.” On the local education front, the paper tracked the critical post-pandemic transition with “Back to school: ISBE votes for in-person learning this fall,” while celebrating local athletic triumph by naming Joliet Catholic’s Jordan Anderson as the “Player of the Year.”