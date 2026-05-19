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175th Anniversary

Historical covers for May 19: Water, water everywhere

The cover of The Times for May 19, 2020

The cover of The Times for May 19, 2020 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media commemorates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 19. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from catastrophic natural events to shifting local economies and national political tensions.

1910: Joliet Evening Herald

Joliet Evening Herald cover: May 19, 1910 Joliet Evening Herald cover: May 19, 1910 May 19, 1910 Joliet Evening Herald (Joliet, Illinois) Newspapers.com

On May 19, 1910, the Joliet Evening Herald led with a mix of cosmic anxiety and local intrigue. The main headline, “Comet Dashes Through Space; Misses Earth?”, captured the global fascination and relief surrounding Halley’s Comet. Closer to home, the front page reported on a daring prison break (“Convict Makes Escape From ‘Pen’ Quarry”) and a sensational local incident involving an automobile accident (“Maddened by Auto; Horses Kill Driver”).

1980: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

The Daily Chronicle cover: May 19, 1980 The Daily Chronicle cover: May 19, 1980 May 19, 1980 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The May 19, 1980, edition of DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle was dominated by historic, earth-shaking news. The bottom half of the page featured a massive plume of ash with the urgent headline “Deadly volcano explodes,” capturing the immediate aftermath of the cataclysmic Mount St. Helens eruption. Nationally, the paper led with civil unrest in Florida (“Police regain control in riot-torn Miami”), while locally, it celebrated the opening of a new recreational milestone (“Great Western Trail open”).

1998: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Northwest Herald cover: May 19, 1998 Northwest Herald cover: May 19, 1998 May 19, 1998 Northwest Herald (Woodstock, Illinois) Newspapers.com

In 1998, the Northwest Herald focused heavily on rapid suburban development and its impact on the community. The centerpiece featured a massive construction project under the headline “Sunroofs: Sun City will bring 5,000 homes; Is Huntley ready for it all?” The page also balanced pocketbook issues, noting that “District 47 lunches to cost more,” alongside corporate legal drama as the U.S. government took aim at a tech giant with “‘Net providers: Microsoft deserves suit.”

2020: The Times (Ottawa)

The Times cover: May 19, 2020 The Times cover: May 19, 2020 May 19, 2020 The Times (Streator, Illinois) Newspapers.com

Rounding out the collection, the May 19, 2020, edition of The Times showcased a community battling the elements. The striking, full-color front page featured a flooded park and geese swimming past a basketball hoop under the bold headline “WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE,” detailing voluntary evacuations in Utica as the Fox and Illinois rivers surged. The sidebar also captured the unique uncertainty of the era, questioning the future of high school sports during the pandemic.

Shaw Media 175th AnniversaryUtica
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.